East Africa Metals - Goldproduktion startet jetzt?!
GlobeNewswire
30.03.2021 | 19:17
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Lykill fjármögnun hf. - Change in issuer

In reference to an announcement published Kvika banki hf., dated March 30, 2021
Kvika banki hf. has taken over all rights and obligations of Lykill fjármögnun
hf. Consequently Kvika banki hf. will be the issuer of all bonds previously
issued by Lykill fjármögnun hf. as from March 31, 2021. 

See information about the relevant bonds below:

Trading symbol  ISIN        
----------------------------
LYKILL 26 05    IS0000031193
----------------------------
LYKILL 24 06    IS0000031961
----------------------------
LYKILL 23 11    IS0000032472
----------------------------
LYKILL 23 09    IS0000031433
----------------------------
LYKILL 21 04    IS0000031870
----------------------------
LYKILL 17 1     IS0000028801
----------------------------
LYKILL 16 1     IS0000027886
----------------------------
LYKILL210615    IS0000032613
----------------------------

The changes will be activated in the Nasdaq Iceland trading system on April
6th, 2021.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
