NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Lykill fjármögnun hf. - Change in issuer

In reference to an announcement published Kvika banki hf., dated March 30, 2021 Kvika banki hf. has taken over all rights and obligations of Lykill fjármögnun hf. Consequently Kvika banki hf. will be the issuer of all bonds previously issued by Lykill fjármögnun hf. as from March 31, 2021. See information about the relevant bonds below: Trading symbol ISIN ---------------------------- LYKILL 26 05 IS0000031193 ---------------------------- LYKILL 24 06 IS0000031961 ---------------------------- LYKILL 23 11 IS0000032472 ---------------------------- LYKILL 23 09 IS0000031433 ---------------------------- LYKILL 21 04 IS0000031870 ---------------------------- LYKILL 17 1 IS0000028801 ---------------------------- LYKILL 16 1 IS0000027886 ---------------------------- LYKILL210615 IS0000032613 ---------------------------- The changes will be activated in the Nasdaq Iceland trading system on April 6th, 2021.