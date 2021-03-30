Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2021) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is happy to announce that the company is employing a second avenue through Amazon to increase the amount of the company's artesian BE WATERTM bottled water inventories available for consumer purchase.





Greene Concepts will increase the availability of supplies using "Fulfillment by Merchant" (FBM) where Greene Concepts ships directly to consumers. The company is opening two new distribution centers to service Amazon customers. The company will begin by sending several truckloads of inventories to these private fulfillment centers. Consumers will be able to order through our Amazon listing over the coming weeks and receive product from both Fulfillment by Amazon in addition to Fulfillment by Merchant.

EcomOptimization helped to design, prepare, and launch Greene Concepts' Amazon online listing. After working through and satisfying all of Amazon's requirements for "Fulfillment by Amazon" (FBA), where Amazon captures, stores and ships BE WATER through its distribution warehouses, the company launched its' Amazon store listing January 29, 2021, with inventories selling out within a couple of hours that same day. As previously noted in its' February 22, 2021 press release, FBA places limits on the amount of inventories available for online sale through Amazon based on time duration in FBA and product size.





Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "Thanks to our team and Sean Farrington and his EcomOptimization staff, we are opening the doorway to allow for greater penetration of our BE WATER to Amazon's 300 million customers. Beginning a couple of weeks ago in mid-March, we expanded EComOptimization's role within our company. In addition to employing FBM, EComOptimization is providing a dedicated manager to assist us, customizing a dual FBA/FBM dashboard for us, helping us establish and manage dedicated ad placements throughout Amazon.com and generating a customized hybrid management system to optimize replacement inventory. The addition of FBM is the reason some individuals recently received brief announcements of available inventories at Amazon which quickly sold out again."

Mr. Greene concludes, "Using both FBA and FBM where consumers will have the option of both features on Amazon, we can get more of our BE WATER into the hands of customers across the country. We are incredibly pleased about the extension of our product reach this will provide. We are primed for growth as a company and believe that managing change is crucial.

Sean Farrington, the owner and CEO of EComOptimization, notes, "My company has been working with Greene Concepts to help prepare for and maximize sales through Amazon and FBA as well as training the plant staff on managing FBA's platform locally. While FBA is efficient, until additional distribution centers open to allow increased BE WATER inventory sales, we are employing a second strategy to sell BE WATER through Amazon FBM. This allows Greene Concepts to package and send the product directly to consumers through their Amazon listing. Greene Concepts will employ both FBA and FBM simultaneously thereby offering two available channels through Amazon to get product to the customer as quickly as possible."

About EcomOptimization LLC

EcomOptimization LLC is the world's leading e-commerce agency or high-profit Amazon sellers and brands. We have helped grow some of the web's most sophisticated Amazon sellers, helped migrate many traditional enterprises and smaller business onto eCommerce and have helped most clients more than double their sales results. Our clients include large, medium and small-sized businesses as well as brick and mortar brands. Over the years we have measurably grown hundreds of businesses in almost every category. Our mission is "Making e-commerce that wins".

About Greene Concepts, Inc., Mammoth Ventures, Inc. and Water Club, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry. Through its subsidiary Water Club, Inc. we intend to pursue subscription-based delivery of water and scientifically formulated beverages directly to the consumers home and market the convenience of this service thru social media affiliate marketing partners.

