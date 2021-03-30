Ready, Set, Assemble! Soulman's Bar-B-Que Introduces New Menu Items on April 1

Featuring SoulBowl-inspired Combinations and the Opportunity to BYOB (Build Your Own Bowl)

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / Soulman's Bar-B-Que introduced the world to the award-winning SoulBowl more than six years ago. It has since become the inspiration for the most innovative meal combinations in Soulman's Bar-B-Que history. Beginning April 1st, North Texans will be able to order not only the SoulBowl, but the crowd-favorite Frontier Fries, who are making their debut as a permanent menu item. Customers can also enjoy The Rambler and The Tyler, both bowl combinations that are brand new to the Soulman's family. Not to be outdone, Soulman's customers can choose their culinary destiny with the new Build Your Own Bowl option available at all 18 North Texas Soulman's Bar-B-Que locations.

Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman's Bar-B-Que, says, "Soulman's Bar-B-Que has always been the place to find hundreds of mouthwatering and delicious combinations. We are here to listen to our customers and their tastebuds. The crowd has spoken, and more bowls are on the menu!"

The Soul Bowl is made with a base of FRITOS® Corn Chips and topped with home-made pinto beans, cheddar cheese, pulled pork, smoked sausage and bar-b-que sauce. Guests can add more Soul to their Bowl by adding Jalapeno peppers, Banana peppers, or Soulman's version of Pico de Gallo.

Frontier Fries are made with hand-cut potato fries, juicy hickory-smoked pulled pork, heaps of cheddar cheese, and the rich taste of Soulman's own signature bar-b-que ranch.

The Rambler is a delicious combination of spicy potatoes, Texas-style cream corn, shredded cheese, pulled pork, diced hot links and Soulman's original bar-b-que sauce.

The Tyler takes it to a new level with French fries, mac n'cheese, shredded cheese, bacon bits, diced ham and diced Soulman's sausage. The Tyler can be kicked up when served with Soulman's own signature bar-b-que ranch.

Build Your Own Bowl

1. Choose up to two veggies. Soulman's veggie choices include mashed potatoes, spicy potatoes, fried okra, mac & cheese, potato salad, french fries, green beans, coleslaw, fried cabbage, pinto beans, ranch house beans and Texas-style creamed corn.

2. Choose up to two boneless meats. Soulman's meat choices include brisket, turkey, sausage, pulled pork, ham and hot links.

3. Choose the fixin's (butter, sour cream, shredded cheese, bacon bits).

4. Choose a sauce (original, spicy or bar-b-que ranch).

Soulman's Bar-B-Que Bowls are priced at $10.79 except Frontier Fries, which are $9.49.

About Soulman's Bar-B-Que

For more than 45 years, Soulman's Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman's had only a few simple goals-serve great Texas-style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman's original family recipes are still the foundation for the company's success from their 8 different types of meat that are smoked "low & slow" over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to its original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018) and Best Bar-B-Que in Dallas for Takeout & Delivery (2020).

Soulman's currently owns and operates 18 North and East Texas locations in Allen, Cedar Hill, Forney, Garland, Greenville, Hurst, Lancaster, Lewisville, Mansfield, Mesquite, Quinlan, Red Oak, Rockwall I-30, Rockwall Goliad, Royse City, Sulphur Springs, Terrell and Van. To learn more about Soulman's Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq.

