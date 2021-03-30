iText Software Corp.: Announcing iText DITO 2.0, Raising the Bar for Data-Driven, Template Based PDF Generation

BELGIUM, GHENT / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / iText announces the general availability of iText DITO 2.0 on March 30, 2021, kicking off the launch with a live webinar. This release is a major milestone for iText DITO: it literally adds a whole new layer to the experience: iText DITO Manager, which brings a workspace control room experience and a central repository for all templates, data collections, and resources.

With this new management experience, users can efficiently manage the full lifecycle of their templates and all their dependencies, like data collections, images, stylesheets, and fonts. With the inclusion of promotion paths, versioning, and user management, there is no limit to the number of templates that can be effectively managed.

The iText DITO Editor has been optimized to integrate with the Manager experience, and it benefits from a UI make-over, as well as the addition of several interesting new features. Likewise, the PDF generation REST API has also been optimized to integrate with iText DITO Manager. This release of iText DITO 2.0, due to the tight integration between the Editor, SDK, and new iText DITO Manager, deprecates the native Java flavor of the SDK and instead focuses on further development of the Dockerized REST version.

Manage Workspace

iText DITO Manager introduces the concept of a workspace in which templates, data collections, and additional resources are stored and deployed. The workspace manages users and security roles, connected SDK instances, and users' template promotion pipeline.

Manage Data

In the data management area of iText DITO Manager users can create and maintain reusable data collections. These are data structures extracted from JSON files which can be uploaded and associated with one or more templates. To preview the templates with relevant data at design time, data samples can be added to data collections. Versioning, permission management, and dependency control are available on all data collections users create.

Manage Templates

Text DITO Manager mainly revolves around template management. In iText DITO 2.0, there are four different types of templates: the self-explanatory standard, header and footer templates, and compositions, which are combinations of the other three types of templates. Compositions allow for the reuse of headers, footers, or body sections across a variety of different output documents. Just like data collections, templates have a full audit trail, permission settings, and a dependency list. They can be promoted from dev to production along the different stages of users' workspace promotion path. As this occurs, they are automatically deployed to the connected SDK instances.

Manage Images, Stylesheets, and Fonts

Templates often contain more than just content. Layout resources like images, stylesheets, and fonts are also managed in iText DITO 2.0, meaning they can be reused across multiple templates. From a content management perspective, this allows users to update the look and feel of multiple templates at once by updating the images and styles they share.

Read up on the full feature list in the technical release blog.

