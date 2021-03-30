Announcement on the resolutions of the 17th meeting of the tenth session of the Board of Directors



Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 30 March 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (D-Share 690D.DE,A-Share 600690.SH, H-Share 6690.HK, 'Haier Smart Home' or the 'Company') published today an announcement with regard to the resolutions of the 17th meeting of the tenth session of the board of directors.

The 17th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Directors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") was held in the morning on 30 March 2021 at Conference Room 118, Ecological Brand Center Building, Haier Information Industry Park. 12 directors were expected to attend the meeting and 12 directors actually present. Of which, Mr. Wu Changqi, Mr. Lin Sui, Mr. Yu Hon To David, Ms. Eva Li Kam Fum, Mr. Dai Deming, Mr. Chien Daqun, Mr. Wong Hak Kun, Mr. Li Shipeng attended the meeting by conference call, and the attendance met the requirements of laws and regulations and the Articles of Association of the Company. The notice of this meeting was sent via e-mail on 23 March 2021. The supervisors and senior management personnel of the Company attended the meeting as non-voting attendees. The notice and convening of the meeting were in compliance with the Company Law and the Articles of Association, and the meeting was presided over by Chairman Liang Haishan. The following resolutions were adopted after earnest consideration by the directors present at the meeting:



I. Report on the 2020 Annual Financial Statements of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (Voting results: For 12, Against 0, Abstain 0)

Hexin Certified Public Accountants LLP and HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited are the two audit agencies engaged by the Company to issue the auditing report under the PRC accounting standards and the auditing report under the international accounting standards, respectively. There is no difference between the auditing reports in terms of important financial information.

For details, please refer to the 2020 Annual Report of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (A-shares annual report) published on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange on the same day as this announcement, the 2020 Annual Report published on the Company's website (D-shares annual report) and the 2020 annual results announcement published on the website of Hong Kong Stock Exchange (and the H-shares annual report to be disclosed by the Company before 30 April 2021.

This resolution is subject to the submission to the 2020 Annual General Meeting for consideration and approval.



II. 2020 Annual Report and Annual Report Summary of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (Voting results: For 12, Against 0, Abstain 0)

In accordance with the relevant requirements of the Securities Law and Guidelines for the Content and Format of Information Disclosure by Companies Offering Securities to the Public No. 2 - Content and Format of Annual Reports (Revised in 2017) and the relevant laws and regulations in Hong Kong, Germany, after we, as the directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company, have fully understood and reviewed the 2020 Annual Report of the Company, in our opinion:

1. The Company operates in strict compliance with the corporate accounting standard. The 2020 Annual Report fairly reflects the financial conditions and operating results of the Company for the year;

2. The 2020 Annual Audit Report of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. audited by Hexin Certified Public Accountants LLP and HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited is factual, objective and impartial;

3. We warrant that the information disclosed in the 2020 Annual Report of the Company is authentic, accurate and complete, and undertake that there are no false representations, misleading statements and material omissions in the report, and are individually and jointly responsible for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the content herein.

For details, please refer to the 2020 Annual Report of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. and the 2020 Annual Report Summary of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. published on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange on the same day as this announcement,the 2020 Annual Report published on the Company's website (D-shares annual report) and 2020 annual results announcement published on the website of Hong Kong Stock Exchange (and the annual report of H-shares to be disclosed by the Company before 30 April 2021.

This resolution is subject to the submission to the 2020 Annual General Meeting for consideration and approval.



III. 2020 Annual Work Report of the Board of Directors (Voting results: For 12, Against 0, Abstain 0)



For details, please refer to the relevant contents of the 2020 Annual Report of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. published on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange and on the Company's website on the same day as this announcement and the 2020 annual results announcement published on the website of Hong Kong Stock Exchange (and the H-shares annual report to be disclosed by the Company before 30 April 2021.

This resolution is subject to the submission to the 2020 Annual General Meeting for consideration and approval.



IV. 2020 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report (Voting results: For 12, Against 0, Abstain 0)



For details, please refer to the 2020 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. published on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange on the same day as this announcement.



V. 2020 Annual Internal Control Evaluation Report (Voting results: For 12, Against 0, Abstain 0)



For details, please refer to the 2020 Annual Internal Control Evaluation Report of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. published on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange on the same day as this announcement.



VI. Internal Control Audit Report (Voting results: For 12, Against 0, Abstain 0)



For details, please refer to the Internal Control Audit Report of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. published on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange on the same day as this announcement.

This resolution is subject to the submission to the 2020 Annual General Meeting for consideration and approval.



VII. 2020 Annual Profit Distribution Plan (Voting results: For 12, Against 0, Abstain 0)



The proposed 2020 annual profit distribution plan of the Company is to distribute cash dividend of RMB3.66 (including tax) per 10 shares to all shareholders based on the total share capital of equity record date when implementing the dividend distribution after deducting the repurchased shares under the repurchase account. The undistributed profit retained by the Company would be primarily used for project construction, external investment, R&D investment and daily operation related to the operating business of the Company, so as to maintain continuous and stable development of the Company and maximize the return to investors.

For details, please refer to the 2020 Annual Profit Distribution Plan of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. published on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange and on the Company's website on the same day as this announcement, with the announcement No.: L2021-018.

This resolution is subject to the submission to the 2020 Annual General Meeting for consideration and approval.



VIII. Resolution on the Anticipated Provision of Guarantees for its Subsidiaries in 2021 (Voting results: For 12, Against 0, Abstain 0)

For details, please refer to the Announcement of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. on the Anticipated Provision of Guarantees for its Subsidiaries in 2021 published on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange and on the Company's website on the same day as this announcement, with the announcement No.: L2021-019.

This resolution is subject to the submission to the 2020 Annual General Meeting for consideration and approval.



IX. Resolution on the Conduct of Foreign Exchange Fund Derivatives Business (Voting results: For 12, Against 0, Abstain 0)

For details, please refer to the Announcement of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. on the Conduct of Foreign Exchange Derivatives Business published on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Company's website on the same day as this announcement, with the announcement No.: L2021-20.

This resolution is subject to the submission to the 2020 Annual General Meeting for consideration and approval.



X. Resolution on the Election of Independent Director (Voting results: For 12, Against 0, Abstain 0)



The term of office of Mr. Dai Deming, the current independent director of the Company, will expire soon and he will cease to hold any office of the Company upon the election of a new independent director at the general meeting of the Company. The Company expressed its heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Dai Deming for his contribution to the Company during his tenure as an independent director of the Company.

To ensure the normal operation of the Board of Directors of the Company, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Company Law, the Articles of Association and the opinions of the Nomination Committee under the Board of Directors of the Company, we hereby nominate Mr. Wu Qi as an independent director with the term consist with that of the Tenth Session of Board of Directors of the Company. His qualification as an independent director has been filed with Shanghai Stock Exchange without any objection.

For details, please refer to the Announcement of the Election of Independent Director of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. published on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange on the same day as this announcement, with the announcement No.: L2021-021.

This resolution is subject to the submission to the 2020 Annual General Meeting for consideration and approval.



XI. Resolution on Adjusting the Allowance of Directors (Voting results: For 12, Against 0, Abstain 0)



According to the resolution of the general meeting of the Company, the current highest allowance of directors of the Company is RMB200,000 (before tax) in total per year, including fixed allowances of RMB150,000 per year, performance allowance of up to RMB50,000 per year, and the exact amount of performance allowance will be determined based on the comprehensive consideration of the contribution of directors to decision making process of the Board, the effectiveness of the proposals and recommendations to the Board, the participation of the meetings of the Board of Directors, attendance rate of all Board meetings and other factors. The travelling expenses for attending the meetings of the Board of Directors and general meetings and other expenses necessary for performing their duties pursuant to the Articles of Association shall be fully reimbursed.

The listing of H-shares of the Company has been completed since 23 December 2020. In order to cater for the development of the Company, based on the work complexity and workload of directors and general benchmarking industry standards, the Company proposes to adjust the director's allowance to a maximum total of RMB260,000 before tax per year, including fixed allowance of RMB210,000 per year and performance allowance of up to RMB50,000 per year. The factors for considering the actual allowance payment and full reimbursement of travelling expenses of directors and other contents remain unchanged

This resolution is subject to the submission to the 2020 Annual General Meeting for consideration and approval.



XII. Resolution on Closing Certain Fund-raising Projects through Convertible Corporate Bonds and Permanently Supplementing the Working Capital with the Surplus Funds (Voting results: For 12, Against 0, Abstain 0)

The "Project on the Intelligent Manufacturing Upgrading of Air-Conditioners Production Base in Haier (Zhengzhou) Innovation Industrial Park" and the "Project of Intelligent Household Operation System Based on Natural Interaction and Cloud Brain (U+)" with the funds raised from the convertible corporate bonds of the Company are proposed to close. The surplus funds of RMB73.75 million are proposed to be used in permanently supplementing the working capital.

For details, please refer to the Announcement on Closing Certain Fund-raising Projects through Convertible Corporate Bonds and Permanently Supplementing the Working Capital with the Surplus Funds of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. published on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Company's website on the same day as this announcement, with the announcement No.: L2021-022.

Independent directors have expressed independent opinions on the resolution. This resolution is subject to the submission to the 2020 Annual General Meeting for consideration and approval.



XIII. Resolution on the Postponement of Certain Investment Projects with the Funds Raised from Convertible Corporate Bonds (Voting results: For 12, Against 0, Abstain 0)

The completion of the construction of the following projects with the funds raised from the convertible corporate bonds of the Company is proposed to be postponed: (1) The completion of the construction of the "Project on High-end Central Air Conditioners with an Annual Capacity of 1.50 Million Units" is proposed to be postponed to December 2022; (2) The completion of the construction of the "Project on the Industrial Park (Phase I) in North India of Haier" is proposed to be postponed to December 2021; (3) the completion of the construction of the "Project on New Factory for Haier Kitchen Appliances" is proposed to be postponed to December 2021.

For details, please refer to the Announcement on the Postponement of Certain Investment Projects with the Funds Raised from Convertible Corporate Bonds of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. published on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange on the same day as this announcement, with the announcement No.: L2021-023.

Independent directors have expressed independent opinions on the resolution.



XIV. Resolution on the Special Report on the Deposit and Actual Use of the Funds Raised in 2020 (Voting results: For 12, Against 0, Abstain 0)

For details, please refer to the Special Report of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. on the Deposit and Actual Use of the Raised Funds in 2020 published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on the same day as this announcement.



XV. Resolution on Proposing the General Meeting to Grant General Mandate to the Board of Directors on Additional Issuance of H-shares (Voting results: For 12, Against 0, Abstain 0)

In order to meet the need of the Company's business development, in accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Articles of Association and on the prerequisite of complying with the listing rules of the stock exchanges in the place where the shares of the Company are listed, the Board of Directors intends to propose at the General Meeting to generally and unconditionally authorize the Board of Directors to re-delegate the Chairman and its authorized persons to determine to allot, issue and deal with the H-shares and/or D-shares of up to 10% of the number of the H-shares in issue of the Company, or securities, share options, warrants, or the similar rights which may be converted into such shares to subscribe for the H-shares of the Company (hereinafter referred to as the "Similar Rights", and the above-mentioned authorization is hereinafter referred to as the "General Mandate"). The specific authorization is as follows:

I. To generally and unconditionally authorize the Board of Directors to re-delegate the Chairman and its authorized persons to determine to allot, issue and deal with the H-Shares or Similar Rights, and to determine the terms and conditions for allotment, issuance and disposal of new shares or issue Similar Rights, including but not limited to:

1. Class and number of new shares to be issued;

2. Pricing mechanism and/or issue price of the new shares to be issued (including price range);

3. The starting and closing dates of such issue;

II. The number of the H-shares (excluding the shares issued by way of the conversion of public reserve into share capital) to be allotted, issued and dealt with (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Board of Directors or the Chairman and its authorized persons in accordance with the General Mandate referred to in the first paragraph above shall not exceed 10% of the number of the H-shares in issue of the Company at the time when this resolution is considered and passed at the General Meeting of the Company.

III. To authorize the Board of Directors or the Chairman and its authorized persons to obtain approvals from all relevant government departments and/or regulatory authorities (if applicable) in accordance with the applicable laws to exercise the General Mandate.

IV. To authorize the Board of Directors or the Chairman and its authorized persons to approve, execute, modify and do or procure to be executed and done, all such documents, deeds and things as it may consider necessary in connection with the allotment, issuance and disposal of any new shares under the abovementioned General Mandate, handle the necessary procedures and take other necessary actions.

V. Where the Board of Directors or the Chairman and its authorized persons have, during the effective period of the General Mandate, determined to allot, issue and deal with the H-shares or Similar Rights, and the Company also has, during the effective period of the General Mandate, obtained the relevant approval, permission from, or registration (if applicable) with the regulatory authorities, and the Board of Directors of the Company or the Chairman and its authorized persons may, during the effective period of such approval, permission or registration, complete the relevant allotment, issuance and disposal of such shares.

VI. To authorize the Board of Directors or the Chairman and its authorized persons to increase the registered capital of the Company and make appropriate and necessary amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company in accordance with the way, type and number of the allotment and issuance of new shares of the Company and the actual shareholding structure of the Company upon completion of the allotment and issuance of new shares.

VII. The effective period of the General Mandate shall be from the passing of this proposal to the following date, whichever is earlier:

1. The date of the conclusion of the 2021 annual general meeting of the Company;

2. At the time of passing a proposal at any General Meeting to revoke or vary the mandate under this resolution.

This resolution is subject to the submission to the 2020 Annual General Meeting for consideration and approval.



XVI. Resolution on Proposing the General Meeting to Grant General Mandate to the Board of Directors on Additional Issuance of D-shares (Voting results: For 12, Against 0, Abstain 0)

In order to meet the need of the Company's business development, in accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Listing Rules of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Frankfurt, the Market Abuse Regulation of EU, the relevant EU regulations on the issuance and trading of securities and the Articles of Association, on the prerequisite of complying with the listing rules of the stock exchanges in the place where the shares of the Company are listed, the Board of Directors intends to propose at the General Meeting to generally and unconditionally authorize the Board of Directors to re-delegate the Chairman and its authorized persons to determine to allot, issue and deal with D-shares of up to 10% of the number of the D-shares in issue of the Company, or securities, share options, warrants, or the similar rights which may be converted into such shares to subscribe for the D-shares of the Company (hereinafter referred to as the "Similar Rights", and the above-mentioned authorization is hereinafter referred to as the "General Mandate"). The specific authorization is as follows:

I. To generally and unconditionally authorize the Board of Directors to re-delegate the Chairman and its authorized persons to determine to allot, issue and deal with the D-Shares or Similar Rights, and to determine the terms and conditions for allotment, issuance and disposal of new shares or issue Similar Rights, including but not limited to:

1. Class and number of new shares to be issued;

2. Pricing mechanism and/or issue price of the new shares to be issued (including price range);

3. The starting and closing dates of such issue;

II. The number of the D-shares (excluding the shares issued by way of the conversion of public reserve into share capital) to be allotted, issued and dealt with (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Board of Directors or the Chairman and its authorized persons in accordance with the General Mandate referred to in the first paragraph above shall not exceed 10% of the number of the D-shares in issue of the Company at the time when this resolution is considered and passed at the General Meeting of the Company.

III. To authorize the Board of Directors or the Chairman and its authorized persons to obtain approvals from all relevant government departments and/or regulatory authorities (if applicable) in accordance with the applicable laws to exercise the General Mandate.

IV. To authorize the Board of Directors or the Chairman and its authorized persons to approve, execute, modify and do or procure to be executed and done, all such documents, deeds and things as it may consider necessary in connection with the allotment, issuance and disposal of any new shares under the abovementioned General Mandate, handle the necessary procedures and take other necessary actions.

V. Where the Board of Directors or the Chairman and its authorized persons have, during the effective period of the General Mandate, determined to allot, issue and deal with the D-shares or Similar Rights, and the Company also has, during the effective period of the General Mandate, obtained the relevant approval, permission from, or registration (if applicable) with the regulatory authorities, and the Board of Directors of the Company or the Chairman and its authorized persons may, during the effective period of such approval, permission or registration, complete the relevant allotment, issuance and disposal of such shares.

VI. To authorize the Board of Directors or the Chairman and its authorized persons to increase the registered capital of the Company and make appropriate and necessary amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company in accordance with the way, type and number of the allotment and issuance of new shares of the Company and the actual shareholding structure of the Company upon completion of the allotment and issuance of new shares.

VII. The effective period of the General Mandate shall be from the passing of this proposal to the following date, whichever is earlier:

1. The date of the conclusion of the 2021 annual general meeting of the Company;

2. At the time of passing a proposal at any General Meeting to revoke or vary the mandate under this resolution.

This resolution is subject to the submission to the 2020 Annual General Meeting for consideration and approval.



XVII. Resolution on Proposing the General Meeting to Grant the General Mandate to the Board of Directors to Repurchase not more than 10% of the Total Number of H-shares of the Company in Issue (Voting results: For 12, Against 0, Abstain 0)

The Company convened the 2021 First Extraordinary General Meeting, the First A-shares Class Meeting of 2021, the First D-shares Class Meeting of 2021 and the First H-shares Class Meeting of 2021 on 5 March 2021, which considered and approved the Resolution on the General Mandate to Repurchase H-shares after the Listing by way of Introduction. It approved to authorize the Board of Directors of the Company to repurchase H-shares subject to the Articles of Association and the relevant laws, regulations and rules of the place where the securities of the Company are listed. The number of H-shares proposed to be repurchased shall not exceed 10% of the total number of H-shares of the Company in issue as at the date of the passing of this resolution at the general meeting and class meetings. It is expected that the total repurchase amount within one year from the effective date of the authorization will be no less than HKD1.0 billion. Such authorization shall lapse upon the conclusion of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Company.

In order to strengthen the market value management of the Company and meet the needs of the Company's operation, in accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Securities Law of the People's Republic of China, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules") and the Articles of Association and based on the current operation and financial conditions and the development prospects of the Company, the Board of Directors intends to propose at the general meeting and the class meeting of the Company to authorize the Board of Directors the general mandate to repurchase certain H-shares of the Company in issue. The specific authorization is as follows:

I. To authorize the Board of Directors during the effective period of the general mandate to exercise the rights of the Company to repurchase H-shares of the Company in issue and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in accordance with the regulations of the domestic competent securities authorities or regulatory authorities and applicable laws, regulation and/or rules on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange;

II. The aggregate nominal amount of H-shares of the Company authorized to be repurchased by the Board of Directors pursuant to the approval mentioned above during the effective period of the general mandate shall not exceed 10% of the number of H-shares of the Company in issue as at the date of the consideration and passing of this resolution at the general meeting, the A-shares, D-shares and H-shares Class Meetings of the Company, respectively;

The effective period of the general mandate to repurchase H-shares mentioned above shall be from the passing of this resolution at the general meeting and class meetings to the following date, whichever is earlier:

1. the date of conclusion of the 2021 annual general meeting of the Company;

2. at the time of passing a resolution at any general meeting to revoke or vary the mandate under this resolution.

Meanwhile, the Board of Directors proposes to the general meeting to authorize the Board of Directors or the Chairman and its authorized persons to take all necessary acts as they consider necessary to execute, complete and deliver all documents as they consider necessary to implement the authorization mentioned in this resolution, including but not limited to:

(i) formulate and implement the specific repurchase plans, including but not limited to repurchase price and number of repurchased shares, and determine the time and duration of repurchase, etc.;

(ii) notify creditors and issue announcements in accordance with the requirements of the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and other relevant laws, regulations, normative documents and the Articles of Association (if necessary);

(iii) open overseas share accounts and carry out the related changes of foreign exchange registration procedures (if necessary);

(iv) carry out the relevant approval and filing procedures as required by regulatory authorities and the stock exchanges in the place where the shares of the Company are listed (if necessary);

(v) carry out, execute and implement all such documents, do all such acts and things or take any steps as they consider desirable, necessary or expedient in connection with and to give effect to the repurchase of shares in accordance with the requirements of relevant laws and regulations and the listing rules of the stock exchanges in the place where the shares of the Company are listed;

(vi) carry out the cancellation procedures for repurchased shares, reduce the registered capital, and make amendments which it deems appropriate to the Articles of Association of the Company to reflect the relevant provisions such as the total share capital and shareholding structure of the Company, and carry out the relevant statutory registrations and filings procedures at home and abroad;

(vii) execute and handle other documents and matters related to the repurchase of shares.

This resolution is subject to the submission to the 2020 Annual General Meeting and the Second A-shares / D-shares / H-shares Class Meetings of 2021 for consideration.



XVIII. Resolution on Proposing the General Meeting to Grant the General Mandate to the Board of Directors to Repurchase not more than 10% of the Total Number of D-shares of the Company in Issue (Voting results: For 12, Against 0, Abstain 0)



In order to strengthen the market value management of the Company and meet the needs of the Company's operation, in accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Securities Law of the People's Republic of China, the EU Market Abuse Regulation and relevant EU regulations on securities issuance and trading (collectively, the "Relevant Listing Regulations") and the Articles of Association and based on the current operation and financial conditions and the development prospects of the Company, the Board of Directors intends to propose at the general meeting and the class meetings of the Company to authorize the Board of Directors the general mandate to repurchase certain D-shares of the Company in issue. The specific authorization is as follows:

I. To authorize the Board of Directors during the effective period of the general mandate to exercise the rights of the Company to repurchase certain D-shares of the Company in issue and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in accordance with the regulations of the domestic competent securities authorities or regulatory authorities and the Relevant Listing Regulations;

II. The aggregate nominal amount of D-shares of the Company authorized to be repurchased by the Board of Directors pursuant to the approval mentioned above during the effective period of the general mandate shall not exceed 10% of the number of D-shares of the Company in issue as at the date of the passing of this resolution at the general meeting, the A-shares, D-shares and H-shares Class Meetings of the Company, respectively;

The effective period of the general mandate to repurchase D-shares mentioned above shall be from the passing of this resolution at the general meeting and class meetings to the following date, whichever is earlier:

1. The date of conclusion of the 2021 annual general meeting of the Company;

2. At the time of passing a resolution at any general meeting to revoke or vary the mandate under this resolution.

Meanwhile, the Board of Directors proposes at the general meeting to authorize the Board of Directors or the Chairman and its authorized persons to take all necessary acts as they consider necessary to execute, complete and deliver all documents as they consider necessary to implement the authorization mentioned in this resolution, including but not limited to:

(i) formulate and implement the specific repurchase plans, including but not limited to repurchase price and number of repurchased shares, and determine the time and duration of repurchase, etc.;

(ii) notify creditors and issue announcements in accordance with the requirements of the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and other relevant laws, regulations, normative documents and the Articles of Association (if necessary);

(iii) open overseas share accounts and carry out the related changes of foreign exchange registration procedures (if necessary);

(iv) carry out the relevant approval and filing procedures as required by regulatory authorities and the stock exchanges in the place where the shares of the Company are listed (if necessary);

(v) carry out, execute and implement all such documents, do all such acts and things or take any steps as they consider desirable, necessary or expedient in connection with and to give effect to the repurchase of shares in accordance with the requirements of relevant laws and regulations and the listing rules of the stock exchanges in the place where the shares of the Company are listed;

(vi) carry out the cancellation procedures for repurchased shares, reduce the registered capital, and make amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company to reflect the relevant provisions such as the total share capital and shareholding structure of the Company, and carry out the relevant statutory registrations and filings procedures both domestically and abroad;

(vii) execute and handle other documents and matters related to the repurchase of shares.

This resolution is subject to the submission to the 2020 Annual General Meeting and the Second A-shares / D-shares / H-shares Class Meetings of 2021 for consideration.

XIX. Resolution on Amending the Articles of Association (Voting results: For 12, Against 0, Abstain 0)

For details, please refer to the Announcement of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. on Amending the Articles of Association of the Company published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange website and the Company's website on the same day as this announcement, with the announcement No.: L2021-024.

This resolution is subject to the submission to the 2020 Annual General Meeting for consideration and approval.



XX. Resolution on Amending the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors (Voting results: For 12, Against 0, Abstain 0)

According to the actual situation of the Company, the Company has made amendments to the Rules of Procedures of the Board of Directors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. For the revised provisions, see Appendix 1: "Rules of Procedure of the Board of Directors" of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Revised content published on the company's website at https://smart-home.haier.com/en/dggg/ .

This resolution is subject to the submission to the 2020 Annual General Meeting for consideration and approval.



XXI. Resolution on Amending the Management System of External Guarantees (Voting results: For 12, Against 0, Abstain 0)

According to the actual situation of the Company, the Company has made amendments to the Management System of External Guarantees of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. For the revised provisions, see Appendix 2: "Management System of External Guarantees of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd." Revised content published on the company's website at https://smart-home.haier.com/en/dggg/.

This resolution is subject to the submission to the 2020 Annual General Meeting for consideration and approval.

XXII. Resolution on Amending the Management System of Information Disclosure (Voting results: For 12, Against 0, Abstain 0)



According to the actual situation of the Company, the Company has made amendments to the Management System of Information Disclosure of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. For the revised provisions, see Appendix 3: "Management System of Information Disclosure of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd." Revised content published on the company's website at https://smart-home.haier.com/en/dggg/.



XXIII. Resolution on Unified Expression of Amended Parts of Corporate Systems (Voting results: For 12, Against 0, Abstain 0)



According to the existing Articles of Association and the amendments and the actual situation that the H-shares the Company have been listed, the Company has made unified amendments to the relevant provisions of certain corporate systems. For the amended provisions, see Appendix 4: "Unified Amended Contents of Certain Systems of Haier Smart Home" published on the company's website at https://smart-home.haier.com/en/dggg/.



XXIV. Resolution on Convening the 2020 Annual General Meeting and the Second A-shares / D-shares / H-shares Class Meetings of 2021



The Company intends to convene the 2020 Annual General Meeting and the Second A-shares / D-shares / H-shares Class Meetings of 2021 (the four meetings to be convened successively) at 14:00 CST on 25 June 2021 to consider the relevant resolutions approved by the Board of Directors and submitted to the Shareholders' Meetings for consideration.

For details, please refer to "Notice of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. on Convening the 2020 Annual General Meeting and the Second A-shares Class Meeting of 2021" published on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange and the company's website on the same day as this announcement, with announcement number: L.2021-025 as well as the circular on the 2020 Annual General Meeting the Second D/H-shares Class Meeting of 2021 and other matters separately issued to D shareholders and H shareholders on the overseas corporate information disclosure platforms of the Company (the German information disclosure platform, https://www.dgap.de/, the German Federal Gazette, the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange https://www.hkexnews.hk, and the website of the Company http://smart-home.haier.com/en/ggyxw/).



The Board of Directors

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

30 March 2021



Note: This Announcement has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.



