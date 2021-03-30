Announcement on Proposed Election of Supervisors



Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 30 March 2021 - The board of directors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (D-Share 690D.DE, A-Share 600690.SH, H-Share 6690.HK, 'Haier Smart Home' or the 'Company') announces that:

Mr. Wang Peihua and Mr. Ming Guoqing, both are current supervisors of the Company, have retired. According to their applications, they will no longer hold any position in the Company after new supervisors are elected at the shareholder's general meeting of the Company. The Company would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to Mr. Wang Peihua and Mr. Ming Guoqing for their contributions to the Company during their tenure as the supervisors of the Company.

To ensure the normal operation of the Board of Supervisors, pursuant to the relevant requirements of the Companies Law of PRC and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Liu Dalin ('Mr. Liu') and Ms. Ma Yingjie ('Ms. Ma') are nominated as supervisors, whose terms of service are in line with the Tenth Session of the Supervisory Committee. Their biographies are set out below:

Mr. Liu Dalin was born in 1980. He holds master's degree in business administration from Renmin University of China. He is a senior engineer and senior political analyst. From August 2005 to September 2010, he served as a developer of water heater development department at the Electric Heating products Head Office of Haier Group, an assistant R&D engineer, a R&D engineer and a R&D model manager of the Electric Heating Research Institute at the Electric Heating Products Head Office of Haier Group successively. From September 2010 to October 2015, he was the deputy secretary of the Youth League Committee of Haier Group. From October 2015 to October 2020, he was the deputy secretary of the Disciplinary Inspection Committee of Haier Group. From October 2020 to date, he has been serving as the executive deputy secretary of the Discipline Inspection Committee of Haier Group. Mr. Liu holds 21,335 H-shares of the Company.

Ms. Ma Yingjie was born in 1969. She is an assistant political analyst. She once served as the secretary of the Youth League Committee of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd., the secretary of the trade union of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd., the contact person of the customer service comprehensive department of Qingdao Haier Dishwasher Co., Ltd. At present, she is the contact person of party-masses work of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

As of the date of this announcement, save as disclosed in this announcement, Mr. Liu and Ms. Ma had not held any other directorships in the past three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas, nor did they have any other positons in other members of the Group or other major appointment and professional qualifications. Mr. Liu and Ms. Ma do not have other relationship with any directors, supervisors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. They are not in possession of any information, nor are they being involved in any activity that shall be disclosed, and there was no matter that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, there is no information relating to the appointment of each proposed supervisor that needs to be disclosed pursuant to the Listing Rules and there is no matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. Each supervisor candidate has not been subject to any penalty by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) or other related departments or punishment by any stock exchanges.

Should they be appointed, the Company will enter into a supervisor service contract with each of Mr. Liu and Ms. Ma.

The Board of Supervisors agreed to present the matters regarding the election of supervisors at the annual general meeting of the Company for consideration and approval. A circular containing, among other things, the information in relation to the proposed election of supervisors together with the notice of convening the annual general meeting will be dispatched to the Shareholders of the Company in due course.



