30.03.2021 / 20:01

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 30 March 2021 - The board of directors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (D-Share 690D.DE, A-Share 600690.SH, H-Share 6690.HK, 'Haier Smart Home' or the 'Company') announces that: Subject to the approval at the Board meeting held on 30 March 2021, the Company proposes to make the following amendments to e existing valid Articles of Association of the Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the 'Articles of Association') to further improve the corporate system:

No. Original provisions Amended provisions Basis or reason of amendment 1 Article 7 The Company's registered capital is RMB9,027,846,441.

Article 7 The Company's registered capital is RMB9,284,895,068.

Conversion of H-share convertible bonds issued by the Company 2 Article 25 The capital structure of the Company was comprised of 9,027,846,441 ordinary shares in total, of which the domestic shareholders hold 6,308,552,654 shares (representing 69.88% of total number of ordinary shares issued by the Company);the shareholders of overseas-listed foreign shares (D Share) hold 271,013,973 shares (representing 3.00% of total number of ordinary shares issued by the Company); the shareholders of overseas-listed foreign shares (H Share) hold 2,448,279,814 shares (representing 27.12% of total number of ordinary shares issued by the Company).

Article 25 The capital structure of the Company was comprised of 9,284,895,068 ordinary shares in total, of which the domestic shareholders hold 6,308,552,654 shares (representing 67.94% of total number of ordinary shares issued by the Company);the shareholders of overseas-listed foreign shares (D Share) hold 271,013,973 shares (representing 2.92% of total number of ordinary shares issued by the Company); the shareholders of overseas-listed foreign shares (H Share) hold 2,705,328,441 shares (representing 29.14% of total number of ordinary shares issued by the Company).

Conversion of H-share convertible bonds issued by the Company

3 Article 197 Rights of an independent director:

..

(4) independent directors shall account for at least over one-half of the members of the remuneration and evaluation committee, audit committee, nomination committee, strategy committee or other such committees under the Board of Directors of the Company.



Article 197 Rights of an independent director:

..

(4) independent directors shall be the majority in the remuneration and evaluation committee, audit committee, nomination committee,strategy committee or other such committees under the Board of Directors of the Company.



Consistent with Article 205 of the Articles of Association



















































































The Board agrees to submit the above proposed amendments to the Articles of Association at the Company's Annual General Meeting of 2020 (the 'AGM') for consideration and approval. A circular containing, among others, the information regarding the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association, together with a notice for convening the AGM, will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Company in due course. In addition, according to the latest provisions of the Articles of Association and in view of the fact that the listing of the Company's H-shares has completed, the attached system is submitted to the General Meeting for revision: (1) The expressions involving 'general manager/manager' and 'deputy general manager/deputy manager' in the Company's current system have been uniformly revised as 'president' and 'vice president'. The systems concerned include the Rules of Procedures for the General Meeting of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., the Investment Management System of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., the Foreign Exchange Derivative Transaction Management System of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., the Management Measures for Hedging Business of Bulk Raw Materials of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., the Management Measures for Raised Funds of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. and Management System for Entrusted Wealth Management of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.; (2) The expressions in the system involving 'these rules/measures/systems/implementation rules have been adopted at the Company's general meeting and will take effect on the date when the Company's overseas listed foreign shares (H-shares) are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited', have been uniformly revised as 'these rules/measures /systems /implementation rules shall take effect from the date on which it is adopted at the Company's general meeting'. The systems concerned include the Rules of Procedures for the General Meeting of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., the Investment Management System of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., the Management Measures for Raised Funds of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. and the Independent Director System of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.; (3) The expressions in the system involving the reference to the serial numbers of specific articles in the Articles of Association shall be updated in accordance with the latest serial numbers in the Articles of Association. The systems concerned include the Rules of Procedures for the General Meeting of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

The Board of Directors Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. 30 March 2021



Note: This Announcement has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail



IR contact:

Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany

T: +49 89 380 334 235

M: +49 160 9469 3601

Email: y.sun@haier.de

