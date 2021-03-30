DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Announcement on Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association
Subject to the approval at the Board meeting held on 30 March 2021, the Company proposes to make the following amendments to e existing valid Articles of Association of the Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the 'Articles of Association') to further improve the corporate system:
In addition, according to the latest provisions of the Articles of Association and in view of the fact that the listing of the Company's H-shares has completed, the attached system is submitted to the General Meeting for revision:
(1) The expressions involving 'general manager/manager' and 'deputy general manager/deputy manager' in the Company's current system have been uniformly revised as 'president' and 'vice president'. The systems concerned include the Rules of Procedures for the General Meeting of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., the Investment Management System of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., the Foreign Exchange Derivative Transaction Management System of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., the Management Measures for Hedging Business of Bulk Raw Materials of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., the Management Measures for Raised Funds of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. and Management System for Entrusted Wealth Management of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.;
(2) The expressions in the system involving 'these rules/measures/systems/implementation rules have been adopted at the Company's general meeting and will take effect on the date when the Company's overseas listed foreign shares (H-shares) are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited', have been uniformly revised as 'these rules/measures /systems /implementation rules shall take effect from the date on which it is adopted at the Company's general meeting'. The systems concerned include the Rules of Procedures for the General Meeting of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., the Investment Management System of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., the Management Measures for Raised Funds of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. and the Independent Director System of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.;
(3) The expressions in the system involving the reference to the serial numbers of specific articles in the Articles of Association shall be updated in accordance with the latest serial numbers in the Articles of Association. The systems concerned include the Rules of Procedures for the General Meeting of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
30 March 2021
