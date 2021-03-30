DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting and the 2021 Second A-Shares Class Meeting of Shareholders to A-Shareholders



30.03.2021 / 20:04

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting and the 2021 Second A-Shares Class Meeting of Shareholders to A-Shareholders



Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 30 March 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (D-Share 690D.DE, A-Share 600690.SH, H-Share 6690.HK, 'Haier Smart Home' or the 'Company') published the notice on convening the 2020 Annual General Meeting and the 2021 Second A-Shares Class Meeting of Shareholders in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws. The Shareholders' Meetings will be held on 25 June 2021 in Qingdao, China. Date of the Meetings: 25 June 2021

Venue: Haier University, Haier Information Industrial Park, No.1 Haier Road, Qingdao City, China

Online voting system for A-shareholders for the Meeting: Shanghai Stock Exchange Online Voting System for Shareholders' Meetings

For the participation of D-shareholders intending to attend the 2020 Annual General Meeting (and the 2021 Second D-Shares Class Meeting to be convened on the same day), the invitation letter will later be published on the disclosure platforms at https://www.dgap.de/, the German Federal Gazette and the website of the Company at https://smart-home.haier.com/en/sm/. The invitation letter and proxy form for the 2020 Annual General Meeting (and the 2021 Second D-Shares Class Meeting), will be separately dispatched to D-shareholders later.

I. RESOLUTION TO BE CONSIDERED AT THE MEETINGS (1) Resolutions to be considered at the 2020 Annual General Meeting and classes of shareholders No. Proposals Class of Shareholders A Shareholders D Shareholders H Shareholders Proposals with non-cumulative poll 1 Report on the 2020 Annual Financial Statements v v v 2 2020 Annual Report and Annual Report Summary v v v 3 2020 Annual Work Report of the Board of Directors v v v 4 2020 Annual Work Report of the Board of Supervisors v v v 5 2020 Annual Audit Report on Internal Control v v v 6 2020 Annual Profit Distribution Plan v v v 7 Proposal on the Anticipated Provision of Guarantees for its Subsidiaries in 2021 v v v 8 Proposal on the Conduct of Foreign Exchange Fund Derivatives Business v v v 9 Proposal on Adjusting the Allowance of Directors v v v 10 Proposal on Closing Certain Fund-raising Projects through Convertible Corporate Bonds and Permanently Supplementing the Working Capital with the Surplus Funds v v v 11 Proposal on Granting the General Mandate to the Board of Directors on Additional Issuance of H-shares of the Company v v v 12 Proposal on Granting the General Mandate to the Board of Directors on Additional Issuance of D-shares of the Company v v v 13 Proposal on Granting the General Mandate to the Board of Directors to Repurchase not more than 10% of the Total Number of H-shares of the Company in Issue v v v 14 Proposal on Granting the General Mandate to the Board of Directors to Repurchase not more than 10% of the Total Number of D-shares of the Company in Issue v v v 15 Proposal on Amending the Articles of Association v v v 16 Proposal on Amending the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors v v v 17 Proposal on Amending the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Supervisors v v v 18 Proposal on Amending the Management System of External Guarantees v v v Proposals with cumulative poll 19.00 Proposal on Election of Independent Director(s) Number of independent directors to be elected: ( 1) 19.01 Wu Qi v v v 20.00 Proposal on Election of Supervisor(s) Number of supervisors to be elected: (2 ) 20.01 Liu Dalin v v v 20.02 Ma Yingjie v v v In addition, the meeting will also hear the 2020 annual work report by the independent directors. 1. Dates and media of disclosure of the proposals The resolutions have been considered and approved at the 17th meetings of the Tenth session of the Board of Directors and 13th meetings of the Tenth session of the Board of Supervisors. For details, please refer to the Announcement on Resolutions of the 17th meeting of the Tenth session of the Board of Directors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. and the Announcement on Resolutions of the 13th meeting of the Tenth session of the Board of Supervisors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. and other related announcements disclosed on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange on the same date as this notice. 2. Special Proposals: 7, 11-15 3. Proposals with separate counting of votes from small and medium investors: 6-8, 10, 13,14,19 4. Proposals which interested shareholders will abstain from voting: Nil Names of the interested shareholders to abstain from voting: Nil 5. Proposals which holders of preference shares will vote on: Nil (2) Proposals to be considered at the 2021 Second A-Shares Class Meeting and type of shareholders No. Proposals Class of Shareholders A Shareholders Proposals with non-cumulative poll 1 Proposal on Granting the General Mandate to the Board of Directors to Repurchase not more than 10% of the Total Number of H-shares of the Company in Issue v 2 Proposal on Granting the General Mandate to the Board of Directors to Repurchase not more than 10% of the Total Number of D-shares of the Company in Issue v Note: 1. In order to avoid unnecessary duplicate voting by A-Shareholders, the Company will directly adopt the voting results of such shareholders on the above resolutions at the 2020 Annual General Meeting when calculating the voting results of A-Shareholders participating in the online voting at the 2021 Second A-Shares Class Meeting. A-Shareholders attending the on-site meeting will respectively vote at the 2020 Annual General Meeting and 2021 Second A-Shares Class Meeting. 2. The proposals above require consideration at the 2021 second D-share class shareholders' meeting and the 2021 second H-share class shareholders' meeting as well. 1. Dates and media of disclosure of the proposals The resolutions have been considered and approved at the 17th meetings of the Tenth session of the Board of Directors. For details, please refer to the Announcement on Resolutions of the 17th meeting of the Tenth session of the Board of Directors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. and other related announcements disclosed on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange on the same date as this notice. 2. Special proposals: 1, 2

II. MATTERS OF CONCERN FOR VOTING AT THE GENERAL MEETING (1) Shareholders of the Company who would like to cast his or her vote through the Shanghai Stock Exchange Online Voting System for General Meeting may either log in the voting platform of the trading system (through the terminus of designated securities trading company) or the internet voting platform (website: vote.sseinfo.com) to vote. Any investor who logs in the internet voting platform to vote for the first time is required to have his or her identity as a shareholder verified. For details, please refer to the instructions for the internet voting platform on the website. (2) Any shareholder of the Company holding more than one shareholder's account may vote using any of the said accounts through the Shanghai Stock Exchange Online Voting System for General Meeting. After voting, such shareholder is deemed to have cast his or her votes in the same way in respect of all the ordinary or preference shares of the same class held under his or her said accounts. (3) Where shareholders cast more votes than the votes they have or cast votes more than the number of persons to be elected in a competitive election, the votes they cast on the proposal shall be deemed as invalid. (4) If the same vote is cast more than once by way of voting in the on-site meeting, via Shanghai Stock Exchange Online Voting Platform or otherwise, the vote of the first time prevails. (5) Submission can only be made after the shareholder has voted all proposals. (6) In order to avoid unnecessary duplicate voting by A-Shareholders, the Company will directly adopt the voting results of such shareholders on the above resolutions at the 2020 Annual General Meeting when calculating the voting results of A-Shareholders participating in the online voting at the 2021 Second A-Shares Class Meeting. A-Shareholders attending the on-site meeting will vote at the 2020 Annual General Meeting and 2021 Second A-Shares Class Meeting, respectively.

III. QUALIFIED ATTENDANCE (1) Shareholders of the Company registered with the Shanghai Branch of China Securities Depository and Clearing Company Limited after trade close on the Record Date are entitled to attend the Shareholders' Meeting (details as set out in the following table) and may appoint proxies in written to attend and vote at the Shareholders' Meeting. Such proxies are not necessarily shareholders of the Company. Class of Shares Stock Code Stock Short Name Record Date A-Share 600690 Haier Smart Home 16 Jun 2021 (2) Directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company. (3) Lawyers engaged by the Company. (4) Other persons.

IV. REGISTRATION METHOD (1) Holders of Domestic Shares (A-Shareholders) 1. Registration method: An individual shareholder may register with his/her shareholder account card, identity card and shareholding certificate (a proxy with the share account card and shareholding certificate of the principal, power of attorney and his/her identity card); a corporate shareholder may register with the corporate entity certificate, shareholder account card, power of attorney and the attendee's identity card. Foreign shareholders may register by fax or letter (subject to the receipt of the fax or letter by the Company before 16:00 on 18 June 2021). 2. Registration time: 17-18 June 2021 at 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:00-4:00 p.m.CST 3. Registration place: Department of Securities of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., Haier Information Industrial Park, No. 1 Haier Road, Qingdao City. (2) Holders of overseas listed foreign shares (D-Shareholders, H-Shareholders) Please refer to the overseas disclosure platform of the Company at https://www.dgap.de/, the German Federal Gazette and the website of the Company at http://smart-home.haier.com/en/sm/ and https://www.hkexnews.hk, the invitation letter and proxy form for the 2020 Annual General Meeting (and the 2021 Second D-Shares Class Meeting), will be separately dispatched to D-shareholders later.



V. MISCELLANEOUS (1) This meeting is expected to last for half a day. Shareholders attending this meeting are responsible for their own accommodation and travelling expenses. (2) In case during the online voting period, there occurs any material event which affects the voting system, the proceedings of the Shareholders' Meeting shall be conducted in accordance with notice published on such date. (3) Contact address: Department of Securities of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., Haier Information Industrial Park, No. 1 Haier Road, Qingdao City

Postal code: 266101 Contact persons: Ming Guozhen, Liu Tao Telephone: 0532-8893 1670 Fax: 0532-8893 1689



The Board of Directors Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd 30 March 2021



Note: This Announcement has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.



IR contact:

Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany

T: +49 89 380 334 235

M: +49 160 9469 3601

Email: y.sun@haier.de

30.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

