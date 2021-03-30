nDivision Inc.: nDivision Attains SOC2 Type II Certification for 6th Consecutive Year

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / nDivision Inc. (OTCQB:NDVN), a leader in providing cloud-based IT management services using proprietary intelligent automation to replace human labor, announced today it has met SOC2 Type II compliance requirements for the 6th consecutive year in its continued strive for excellence in controls, processes and security.

SOC, or "system and organization controls" are a series of standards designed to help measure how well a service organization conducts and regulates its information or external information it may access. The purpose of SOC standards is to provide confidence for organizations that when they engage third-party vendors, their sensitive information will not be at risk.

nDivision is audited yearly by an independent firm who determines that the Company has the appropriate SOC safeguards and procedures in place. SOC 2 certification extends the requirements to cover standard operating procedures for organizational oversight, vendor management, risk management, and regulatory oversight. The SOC 2 type II framework assesses the Company's capabilities to ensure the highest quality security, processing integrity, availability, privacy, and confidentiality of the information that nDivision's systems and staff may access and maintain.

"The continued certification is a testament to nDivision's dedication to documenting and following procedures to ensure proper controls, security and access to customer environments," said Alan Hixon, Chairman and CEO of nDivision.

"nDivision's SOC 2 Type II certification proves that our system and processes are designed to keep our clients' sensitive data secure." Hixon added. "Regardless of whether we are working with on-premises infrastructure or within the cloud, security, performance, and reliability is essential. Our customers can rest assured that we always keep security and service availability top of mind."

About nDivision Inc.

nDivision Inc. provides Autonomic Managed Services and End User Help Desk services to private and public entities, ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 global enterprises. The Company leverages proprietary intelligent automation technologies to replace expensive human resources. Automation resolves IT issues faster and more accurately than human engineers, driving previously unattainable service levels. The Company manages public clouds, private clouds, and networks across 34 countries and 6 continents, 24-hours a day, 365 days per year. On average, nDivision resolves 83% of all infrastructure incidents using Intelligent Automation with no human involvement, resulting in a 40% to 60% reduction in the cost of IT operations. Customers rate 96% of incidents that nDivision's technical support staff resolve as either "satisfied" or "very satisfied". More information can be found at www.ndivision.com.

