FMW Media Works Corp: New to the Street has 5 Clients Renewing for Continued Linear Television Broadcast Series

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / New To The Street with host Jane King is excited to have resigned five existing clients to continue filming and broadcasting across NEWSMAX and our entire linear television platform. The clients are HEALIXA ,Solar Integrated Roofing ,PayPolitan, GreenBox POS and Global Cannabis Applications Corp.

The CEO's their C-Suite teams and partners will be invited each month to film and broadcast continuing to share with the public ongoing progress. The clients will also have the opportunity to appear live on " New to The Streets" Friday NEWSMAX weekend previews on American Agenda before they air on Sundays 10AM NEWSMAX New To The Street shows.

New to the street is also commencing 30 second commercial packages across CNBC,CNN,FOX Business, NEWSMAX and Bloomberg for all the clients above. The commercials will begin rolling out in April.

"This added short form production and broadcasting expands NTTS long form model and greatly enhances clients branding as we have seen in our testing this first Quarter 2021" stated Vince Caruso Creator of " New to The Street " television brand show and co founder FMW Media.

The clients will also be attending our partners at EmergingGrowth.com investor conferences in the upcoming months. PayPolitan will be participating in the Exploring The Block /EmergingGrowth.com Crypto Conference April 8th.

About Healixa Inc.

Healixa is a technology company with assets in both health tech and fintech. Healixa marries code and care to create exceptional experiences in health tech. The Company's people-first approach is designed to humanize care via purpose-driven ethical engineering practices, deploying simple solutions for complex global challenges.

Healixa offers value-based tech solutions to enterprise partner channels across a broad range of industries including employer benefits, travel, pharma, logistics, and more.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation, is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties in the Southern California market. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

About Global Cannabis Applications Corp.

GCAC develops mobile application software. The Company offers a platform that enables users to socially share their online sentiment driven content, as well as provides mobile e-commerce student marketplace and messaging solutions. Global Cannabis Applications operates worldwide.

About PayPolitan - all-in-one payment solution

The Paypolitan platform will use blockchain technology, smart contracts and open banking APIs to provide a next-gen billing solution that meets the needs of modern payment systems for businesses and customers.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (GRBX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com .

About EmergingGrowth.com

Through its evolution, EmergingGrowth.com found a niche in identifying companies that can be overlooked by the markets. They look for strong management, innovation, strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth. Aside from being a trusted resource for the Emerging Growth info-seekers, they are well known for discovering undervalued companies and bringing them to the attention of the investment community. Through their parent Company, they also have the ability to facilitate road shows to present your products and services to the most influential investment banks in the space.

About FMW Media

FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run sponsored media formatted shows across three major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX - New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays 10 AM EST.

