Bio Lab Naturals, Inc., a Delaware Corporation (BLAB: OTC) Announces Entry into a Lease/Purchase Agreement.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / Bio Lab Naturals, Inc., a Delaware corporation, "BLAB" (OTCQB:BLAB), based in Denver, Colorado, desires to provide information to its investors and shareholders related to a Lease/Purchase Agreement dated March 24, 2021.

On March 24, 2021, BLAB, through its subsidiary, Prime Time Live, Inc. ("PTL"), entered into a Lease/Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with an unrelated third party, whereby PTL leased one of its corporate assets to such third party for a term of twelve months in exchange for $20,000 to be paid upon execution of the Agreement. In addition, PTL shall receive $9,000 per month during the remaining 11-month term of the Agreement, with a potential buyout option for the asset, for a total potential aggregate value of $235,000 over the term of the Agreement, which includes the lease price and the potential buyout value for the asset.

About Bio Lab Naturals, Inc.

Our stock trades on OTC Markets under the symbol "BLAB." Operating primarily through PTL, we specialize in providing clients with high-resolution mobile LED screens for entertainment, corporate, civic, and sporting events that includes: (i) the lease of our soon to be newly refurbished 53' trailer and our new state of the art 30' X 18' LED screen, with an accompanying MQ Whisper Watt generator that can power the LED screen for 50 hours, and therefore provide our clients with true portability, and (ii) the purchase and sale of such LED screens.

