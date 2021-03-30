Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Erhebliche Zugewinne erwartet: Großer Meilenstein bei Cannabis-Hot-Stock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
30.03.2021 | 22:41
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Risk Management: Risk Management 5/21: Changes to eligible collateral

Notification of changes to: Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq
Derivatives Markets - Collateral List 

Nasdaq Clearing AB is pleased to introduce certain VPS registered Norwegian
securities as eligible collateral from April 7, 2021. 

As part of our plans for 2021, margin and capital efficiency is a priority.
Upon request from our Clearing Members, Nasdaq Clearing AB has decided to
introduce a new type of collateral, which allow Norwegian members to place
certain VPS registered Norwegian securities as collateral through the Norwegian
custodian DNB. The Eligible collateral list will include VPS registered
Norwegian bonds, covered bonds with floating interest rate and Norwegian
equities. A certain limit will apply for a total value of Norwegian securities
per member. 

DNB as Custodian to Nasdaq Clearing will hold Norwegian securities assets on
behalf of Nasdaq Clearing and its Norwegian members. Norwegian members wanting
to place VPS registered Norwegian securities as collateral to Nasdaq Clearing
through DNB will have to become - if they are not already - customers of DNB 

Please note that Norwegian members will not be able to place Norwegian equities
as collateral in Euroclear Bank, only Norwegian bonds are allowed as collateral
in Euroclear Bank. 

There are some preparations for Norwegian members that want to use this type of
collateral. Please contact your Key Account Manager for further information 

For an updated Appendix 14, Collateral list, see attached.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Göran
Bolin, Deputy President Nasdaq Clearing, phone +46 8 405 68 86,
goran.bolin@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=849622
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.