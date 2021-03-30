Risk Management: Risk Management 5/21: Changes to eligible collateral

Notification of changes to: Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List Nasdaq Clearing AB is pleased to introduce certain VPS registered Norwegian securities as eligible collateral from April 7, 2021. As part of our plans for 2021, margin and capital efficiency is a priority. Upon request from our Clearing Members, Nasdaq Clearing AB has decided to introduce a new type of collateral, which allow Norwegian members to place certain VPS registered Norwegian securities as collateral through the Norwegian custodian DNB. The Eligible collateral list will include VPS registered Norwegian bonds, covered bonds with floating interest rate and Norwegian equities. A certain limit will apply for a total value of Norwegian securities per member. DNB as Custodian to Nasdaq Clearing will hold Norwegian securities assets on behalf of Nasdaq Clearing and its Norwegian members. Norwegian members wanting to place VPS registered Norwegian securities as collateral to Nasdaq Clearing through DNB will have to become - if they are not already - customers of DNB Please note that Norwegian members will not be able to place Norwegian equities as collateral in Euroclear Bank, only Norwegian bonds are allowed as collateral in Euroclear Bank. There are some preparations for Norwegian members that want to use this type of collateral. Please contact your Key Account Manager for further information For an updated Appendix 14, Collateral list, see attached. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Göran Bolin, Deputy President Nasdaq Clearing, phone +46 8 405 68 86, goran.bolin@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=849622