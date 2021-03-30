NMS Consulting, Inc.: NMS Consulting's Trevor M. Saliba Recognized Among Leading Visionaries Profiled in L.A. Times Banking & Finance Magazine's Inaugural Issue

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ("NMSC") announced today that its Founder and Managing Partner, Trevor M. Saliba, has been selected among the leading visionaries to be profiled in the inaugural issue of the L.A. Times Brand Publishing's Banking and Finance Magazine.

The brand-new glossy print and digital magazine edition; "Banking & Finance - Trends. Updates. 2021 Visionaries." was published on March 28, 2021 and featured profiles of the top Banking & Finance professionals (bankers, lenders, investment/asset managers, private equity investors) and professionals in Banking & Finance advisory roles (attorneys, accountings, consultants) in Southern California for their accomplishments in their respective fields. The award recognizes senior-level executives who had significant achievements in the past 24 months and also showcased exemplary leadership within their organizations and communities across California. View the full list of honorees here.

As the Managing Partner and Global Head of the Private Equity, M&A, and Strategy Practice Groups at NMS Consulting, Mr. Saliba is a sought-after strategic advisor to a global client base and variety of industries.

NMS Consulting is a global management consulting, and strategy firm focused on delivering client solutions to a global client base comprised of private and public companies, governments, philanthropic organizations, and the individuals who lead. Drawing upon our global team's extensive expertise and diverse skills, our clients benefit from a global organization of seasoned professionals across fifteen offices located throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and Middle East, resulting in a unique multi-disciplinary platform.

