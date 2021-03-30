Braille Energy Systems Inc. Announces Distribution Agreement With Leading North American Distributor

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSXV:BES) ("BESI" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has secured an ongoing distribution agreement across its portfolio of Lithium Batteries with Magnacharge Battery Corporation. Based out of New Westminster, BC, Canada, Magnacharge has distribution facilities in all major centers across Canada from Coast-to-Coast as well as in the US with locations in Michigan and Minneapolis.

"We continue on our quest to make Braille Lithium Batteries the replacement battery of choice for lead acid batteries from Automotive, Marine and Performance Sports to Commercial Trucking and Industrial Applications," said BESI President and CEO, Lindsay Weatherdon.

"This is an exciting opportunity for our group to partner with Braille Energy Systems Inc. The innovative battery products they produce will allow us to serve unique and expanding markets and we look forward to adding their innovative technology and design to the extensive Magnacharge Battery product mix. Braille Batteries will allow us to meet the demands of a wider spectrum and consumer base." said

Justin Bakhsh, Executive Vice President Magnacharge Battery Corporation

For additional product and pricing information about the entire Braille Battery family of products and solutions, please visit our website at: www.braillebattery.com or please email the Company at info@braillebattery.com.

About Magnacharge Battery Corporation

Magnacharge Battery Corporation is a leading battery supplier throughout Canada and US Midwest, with an extensive product line to power any and every application! From its Head Office and distribution facility in New Westminster, BC. Magnacharge is proud to be a "coast to coast" supplier with strategic distribution locations in Edmonton, Mississauga, Sudbury, London, Kingston, Montréal, Moncton as well as US branches in Minneapolis and Michigan.

About Braille Energy Systems Inc.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds a 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. Braille Battery is an established battery-manufacturing and energy storage company supplying batteries to the professional motor sports industry and the pioneer of a complete line of lightweight high powered battery systems for the transportation market. Braille Energy Systems (BESI) will expand its market penetration into a wider range of market segments that require lightweight, high-performing energy solutions, using the most scientifically advanced materials. For additional information about BESI and Braille Battery products, please visit our website at: www.brailleenergysystemsinc.com or www.braillebattery.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. Investor Contacts:

Scott Anderson

Investor Relations

(858) 229-7063

sanderson@nextcap-ir.com

Judith Mazvihwa-MacLean

CFO

(613) 581-4040

jmazvihwa@grafoid.com

SOURCE: Braille Energy Systems Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/638274/Braille-Energy-Systems-Inc-Announces-Distribution-Agreement-With-Leading-North-American-Distributor