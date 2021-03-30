Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2021) - Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) ("Xigem" or the "Company"), a technology provider for the emerging remote economy, today announced that it has retained the services of several investor relations, media and marketing firms ("IR Parties") to provide services for the Company. The IR Parties are arms-length to the Company.

London, England-based Proactive Investors is providing global market awareness and editorial services for a one-year period for a fee of C$31,500. The contract may be renewed for an additional year. Proactive is one of the fastest growing financial media portals in the world, providing breaking news, commentary and analysis on hundreds of listed companies and pre-IPO businesses across the globe, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Aktiencheck.de AG of Westerburg, Germany is providing European market awareness and media advisory services for a fee of €50,000 for an unspecified period of time.

Messina Consulting of Bremen, Germany will provide European market awareness, media buying and public relations services over a six-week period beginning in April 2021, for a fee of €25,000 per week. The service period may be extended by agreement of the parties.

About Xigem Technologies Corporation

Established in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) is positioned to become a leading SaaS technology platform for the emerging near trillion dollar remote economy, with software capable of improving the capacity, productivity, and overall remote operations for businesses, consumers and other organizations. "iAgent," the Company's patented technology, will provide organizations, businesses and consumers with the tools necessary to thrive in a vast array of remote working, learning and treatment environments.

iAgent is a mobile, geo-targeted customer acquisition and retention application. iAgent will match sales and services with consumers, treatment seekers and students in real time. For businesses and institutions, iAgent can be tailored to remotely track and manage assets, transactions, fulfilment and service cycles while integrating with most CRM and ERP systems. For consumers, treatment seekers and students, iAgent remotely enables fulfilment and engagement with the everyday goods and services they demand.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Xigem undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Xigem, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Xigem believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Xigem's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Xigem disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On behalf of the Company:

Brian Kalish, Chief Executive Officer

For further information:

Phone: (647) 250-9824 ext.4

Investors: investors@xigemtechnologies.com

Media: media@xigemtechnologies.com

