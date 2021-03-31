Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2021) - Tempus Capital Inc. (CSE: TEMP) ("Tempus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it completed the purchase of a commercial building with approximately 5,000 square feet, located in London, Ontario.

As previously mentioned in the press release dated February 8th, the property is currently leased until 2026, with scheduled increases in rental income, to an established restaurant that has been serving the community for over 15 years.

"We are very pleased to have completed the purchase of this much sought-after property," said Russell Tanz, Tempus President and CEO. "This is another great addition to our portfolio and will result in creating immediate value for our shareholders."

About Tempus

Tempus is a real estate operating company engaged in the acquisition, development and ownership of income producing properties in Canada, with a focus on strip mall shopping centres, storefront retail and mixed residential and commercial properties. Tempus is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta.

