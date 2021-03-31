KULR Technology Group, Inc.: KULR Technology Group Hosts Q4 Shareholder Update Call

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / KULR Technology Group Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation thermal management technologies, announced today that company management hosted a conference call on Monday, March 29, 2021 to answer shareholder questions and to review its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. The transcript and audio stream are available for replay on the Company's website available here.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights Included:

Increase in revenue by 298% compared to the prior year corresponding quarter - mainly reflecting increased aerospace and government business.

Improved gross margins from 48% in the quarter ended December 31, 2019 to 80% in the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Increased shareholder equity from a deficiency of $525,612 at September 30, 2020 to a surplus of $6,118,552 by the end of the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.KULRTechnology.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

