Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2021) - Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) ("Hill Street" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held on March 30, 2021. A total of 89 Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and representing 53,642,486 common shares representing 37.7% of the issued shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.

Detailed voting results of the Meeting are as follows:



NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR AGAINST WITHHELD/

ABSTAIN INTERESTED

PARTY

SHARES

EXCLUDED(1) NON-VOTE FOR AGAINST WITHHELD/ ABSTAIN Election of Directors















Kevin Ruddle 44,222,706 0 4,455,195

1,761,704 90.85% 0.00% 9.15% Jack Fraser 44,407,124 0 4,270,777

1,761,704 91.23% 0.00% 8.77% Lori Senecal 43,998,409 0 4,679,492

1,761,704 90.39% 0.00% 9.61% Craig Binkely 43,987,409 0 4,690,492

1,761,704 90.36% 0.00% 9.64% Rudy Sawatzky 44,039,706 0 4,638,195

1,761,704 90.47% 0.00% 9.53% Raymond Bisaillon 47,542,011 0 1,135,890

1,761,704 97.67% 0.00% 2.33% Appointment of Auditors 49,580,767 0 858,838

0 98.30% 0.00% 1.70% Stock Option Plan Resolution 47,055,744 1,622,157 0

1,761,704 96.67% 3.33% 0.00% Stock Option Repricing 10,809,186 2,965,773 0 34,902,942 1,761,704 78.47% 21.53% 0.00% Advance Notice By-Law Resolution 43,797,546 4,880,355 0

1,761,704 89.97% 10.03% 0.00% Approval of RSU Plan 7,203,284 5,081,980 0 36,392,637 1,761,704 58.63% 41.37% 0.00% Approval of New Control Person 22,391,074 4,488,972 0 21,797,855 1,761,704 83.30% 16.70% 0.00%

Note:

(1) Shares excluded are those of shareholders that have a direct or indirect interest in the particular resolution, as these particular resolutions require disinterested shareholder approval.

About Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER)

Hill Street Beverage Company is a leading and award-winning company focused on alcohol-free beer, wine, and adult-format beverages. Hill Street's brands include Hill Street Craft Brewed Lager, and Vin(Zero), and have won numerous medals and accolades around the world. Hill Avenue Cannabis, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, will produce and sell Cannabis-infused adult beverages and other Cannabis products with expected distribution at licensed outlets in 2021, as well as commercializing Lexaria's patented DehydraTECHTM fast-acting platform technology.

Check out Hill Street's award-winning alcohol-free line-up and order product to be delivered straight to your home at www.hillstreetbeverages.com, and cannabis related business activities and products at www.hillavenuecannabis.com.

For further information:

Craig Binkley, Co-interim CEO Hill Street Beverage Company Inc., craig@hillstreetbevco.com.

Lori Senecal, Co-interim CEO Hill Street Beverage Company Inc., lori@hillstreetbevco.com.

