Cross-Border Commerce Europe, the platform that stimulates cross-border eCommerce in Europe, releases a major research paper covering and ranking the 500 strongest European players with a focus on cross-border performance. The total online EU cross-border market represents a turnover of €146 billion in 2020 (excluding travel), a record increase of 35% YTD. In this third edition of the "TOP 500 Cross-Border Retail Europe", Ikea maintains the leading position. The H&M group, with its 3 main brands in the TOP 10, paves the way to a robust cross-border strategy. A study produced by CBCommerce with the support of FedEx Express and Worldline.

The 'Top 500 Cross-Border Retail Europe' edition is a major compilation of cross-border data from websites of European retailers. Ranking is obtained by weighting four parameters:

Online cross-border sales in Europe (16 countries within Western Europe and Scandinavia)

- SEO-indicators covering cross-border performance

- Cross-border score determined on the amount of active countries

- Number and percentage of cross-border visitors

Six additional secondary weighted parameters fine-tune this ranking:

Brand authority

- Organic search percentage

- Number of languages

- Number of currencies

- Number of payment methods

- Local supply availability (transport and stock services)

Based on the above-mentioned methodology, the TOP 10 "Elite" retailers for 2020 are:

Top 1: Ikea

- Top 2: H&M

- Top 3: Pandora

- Top 4: Smyths Toys

- Top 5: Lego

- Top 6: Nespresso

- Top 7: Expert

- Top 8: Cos

- Top 9: Swarovski

- Top 10: Other Stories

For the first time, this TOP 10 is dedicated to omnichannel retailers only. New entrants are Swarovski, Pandora, Expert, Cos and "& Other Stories". Leavers are pure player marketplaces Zalando and Vivino, as well as C&A, Zara and Tomtom.

B2C online turnover from goods exploded with 24% over 2020 up to €573 billion. In 2020 cross-border e-commerce revenues (excluding travel) reached €146 billion in Europe; a record increase of 35% compared to 2019. Cross-border online sales outperformed total online sales. The main reason for this special achievement is the corona virus impact.

More info: https://www.cbcommerce.eu/press-releases/third-edition-of-the-top-500-cross-border-retail-europe-an-annual-ranking-of-the-top-500-european-cross-border-online-shops/

Infographic: http://docs.cbcommerce.eu/press-releases/top500/infographic-top500.pdf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005053/en/

Contacts:

Carine Moitier

info@cbcommerce.eu

+32 (0)473 26 05 61