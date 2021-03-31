Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Erhebliche Zugewinne erwartet: Großer Meilenstein bei Cannabis-Hot-Stock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KB1R ISIN: GB00B9276C59 Ticker-Symbol: LYC1 
Stuttgart
30.03.21
06:03 Uhr
0,014 Euro
+0,002
+18,49 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TECTONIC GOLD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECTONIC GOLD PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
31.03.2021 | 08:04
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tectonic Gold Plc - Half-year Report

Tectonic Gold Plc - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

London, March 30

31 March 2021

TECTONIC GOLD PLC
("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Unaudited Interim Results to 31 December 2020

MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENT

Dear Shareholder,

During the half year to December 2020, the Company focused on the development of its Australian gold portfolio. This followed a successful sell down of the South African diamond and heavy minerals project in June 2020 and the re-opening of the Queensland state borders after COVID-19 related lockdowns.

£402,800 was raised in early September 2020 to conduct a follow-up drilling program to extend copper and gold discoveries at the Specimen Hill project and to put a small initial drill sampling program into the Mount Cassidy project. Assays from the drilling confirmed success with copper and gold mineralisation intersected in every hole, proving once again the Company's Intrusive Related Gold System exploration methodology.

Mapping at Specimen Hill has identified a copper and gold deposit with world class potential having a strike of over four kilometres. Widely spaced drilling over an initial 800m showed continuity of the mineralisation mapped at surface down to 100m depth. Gold grades ranged from 2g/t Au to over 15g/t gold and copper grades up to +1% Cu were returned.

On the back of this successful start to the program, warrants issued alongside the September 2020 capital raise were called. This had an excellent response from warrant holders who committed to exercise over 70 million 0.7p warrants generating more than £500,000 in additional capital for the campaign.

The focus of the program is to both infill and extend the initial 800m length of strike that has been drill tested, with a particular focus on the "Southern Copper" discovery. Deeper drilling has now been planned, to enlarge the tested envelope, which remains open at depth below the current drill testing. Drill density will also be revisited to ensure robust inputs for resource modelling. Independent experts and one of Australia's leading geological consulting groups, Geos Mining, was retained to provide initiall modelling input.

At the time of writing, the Company has a large batch of drill samples from Specimen Hill being assayed. These have already been through pre-screening, which produced over 500 samples testing positive for copper. This is of particular importance as we prepare to revisit discussions with some of our neighbours such as Rio Tinto, Newcrest and others that have become increasingly active in our neighbourhood after COVID-19 made it difficult to work their international portfolios, especially in South America and South East Asia which are traditional copper and gold mining areas.

It should be noted that our diamond and heavy minerals joint venture partner, AIM listed Kazera Global PLC, has brought the South African diamond project into profitable operation and recently announced successful project financing of their own. Their share price is up over 200% from our entry price and our non-diluting 10% holding in the diamond project is performing well.

The last half has been very rewarding, with Tectonic's share price rebounding to the Specimen HIll progress and recently trading up over 900% since the September capital raise. During a trading window earlier in the month I was finally allowed to purchase additional shares for my own account and support the register alongside the efforts of our warrant holders. It always gives me encouragement to announce that none of our directors or officers have ever sold a share and we remain fully committed to the ongoing success of our Company alongside all our shareholders.

RESULTS AND COMPARITIVE INFORMATION

The Group incurred a loss after tax for the reporting period of £60,084 (31 Dec 2019: £23,569 (profit).

For and on behalf of the Board.
Brett Boynton, CFA
Managing Director


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

NOTE6 MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2020
UNAUDITED		6 MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2019 UNAUDITED12 MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2020 AUDITED
GBPGBPGBP
Revenue from continuing operations-47,513294,866
Expenses from continuing operations:
Accounting and audit fees(15,388)(12,629)(59,715)
Administration and office costs(6,377)(9,656)(10,496)
Corporate costs(33,999)(33,564)(71,492)
Amortisation and depreciation(788)(882)(1,515)
Employee benefits, management fees and on costs(500)(22,824)5,682
Exploration and tenement costs(4,034)(25,922)(10,231)
Insurance(11,133)-(2,429)
Share based payments(139,462)--
Business Development costs-(9,257)(9,257)
Net fair value gain on financial assets at fair value through profit and loss129,667-77,750
Other expenses21,929(61,373)(5,578)
Profit/ (loss) from continuing operations before income tax(60,084)(128,594)207,585
Income tax benefit-152,163149,097
Profit/ (loss) for the reporting period from continuing operations(60,084)23,569356,682
Discontinued operations
(Loss) for the year from discontinued operations--(73,934)
Profit/ (loss) for the reporting period attributable to the owners of the Company(60,084)23,569282,748
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit and loss:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign subsidiaries16,433(46,344)17,416
Total comprehensive profit/(loss)/ for the reporting period(43,651)22,775300,162
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the company
Basic and diluted (pence per share)
From continuing operations40.0070.0030.04

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2020

31 DEC 202031 DEC 201930-JUN-20
GROUP UNAUDITEDGROUP UNAUDITEDGROUP AUDITED
NOTEGBPGBPGBP
ASSETS
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Plant and equipment4,3355,5045,075
Exploration and evaluation expenditure2,921,3882,604,7512,695,681
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss454,074-224,407
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS3,379,7972,610,2552,925,163
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents192,709130,22452,734
Trade and other receivables21,2651051,865
Other assets5362,374339,485357,792
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS576,348469,814412,391
TOTAL ASSETS3,956,1453,080,0693,337,554
EQUITY
Share capital6,115,4446,100,6156,100,615
Warrant reserves60,497,74960,146,21660,146,216
RTO Reserve(57,976,182)(57,976,182)(57,976,182)
Warrant Reserves260,92595,09895,098
Foreign exchange translation reserves(58,832)(139,025)(75,265)
Accumulated losses(5,540,694)(5,739,788)(5,480,609)
TOTAL EQUITY3,298,4102,486,9342,809,873
LIABILITIES
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables16,26315,35816,060
Borrowings172,387228,664226,908
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES188,650244,022242,968

CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables312,399249,113284,712
Borrowings156,685100,000-
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES469,085349,113284,712
TOTAL LIABILITIES657,735593,135527,882
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES3,956,1453,080,0693,337,554

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 31 March 2021.

Signed on behalf of the Board by:
Brett Boynton
Managing Director Company number: 05173250



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

GROUP - UNAUDITED
31 DEC 2020		ISSUED
CAPITAL		SHARE
PREMIUM		WARRANT
RESERVE		RTO
RESERVE		FOREIGN
CURRENCY
RESERVE		ACCUMULATED LOSSESTOTAL
GBPGBPGBPGBPGBPGBPGBP
Balance at 1 July 20196,100,61560,146,21695,098(57,976,182)(75,265)(5,480,609)2,809,873
Total comprehensive loss for the period(60,084)(60,084)
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity:
Foreign Currency Translation Reserve----16,43316,433
Shares Issued14,829400,698----415,527
Share issue costs-(49,165)----(49,165)
Warrants issued--165,827---165,827
Balance as at 31 December 20206,115,44460,497,749260,925(57,976,182)(58,832)(5,540,694)3,298,410


GROUP - UNAUDITED
31 DEC 2019		ISSUED
CAPITAL		SHARE
PREMIUM		WARRANT
RESERVE		RTO
RESERVE		FOREIGN
CURRENCY
RESERVE		ACCUMULATED LOSSESTOTAL
GBPGBPGBPGBPGBPGBPGBP
Balance at 1 July 20196,100,61560,146,21695,098(57,976,182)(92,681)(5,763,357)2,509,709
Total comprehensive loss for the period23,56923,569
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity:
Foreign Currency Translation Reserve----(46,344)-(46,344)
Balance as at 31 December 20196,100,61560,146,21695,098(57,976,182)(139,025)(5,739,788)2,486,934

GROUP - AUDITED
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020		ISSUED
CAPITAL		SHARE
PREMIUM		WARRANT
RESERVE		RTO
RESERVE		FOREIGN
CURRENCY
RESERVE		ACCUMULATED LOSSESTOTAL
GBPGBPGBPGBPGBPGBPGBP
Balance at 1 July 20196,100,61560,146,21695,098(57,976,182)(92,681)(5,763,357)2,509,709
Total comprehensive income for the period282,748282,748
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity:
Foreign Currency Translation Reserve----17,416-17,416
Balance as at 30 June 20206,100,61560,146,21695,098(57,976,182)(75,265)(5,480,609)2,809,873

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

6 MONTHS TO
31 DEC 2020 UNAUDITED		6 MONTHS TO
31 DEC 2019 UNAUDITED		12 MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2020 AUDITED
GBPGBPGBP
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Cash receipts in the course of operations--20,136
Cash payments in the course of operations(141,122)(131,029)(242,654)
Research and Development Tax Incentive Claim-152,163149,097
Interest received-7615,541
Net cash used in operating activities(141,122)21,895(67,880)
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Payments for exploration and evaluation expenditure(113,470)(63,341)(58,777)
Proceeds from new owner of Deep Blue Minerals Pty Ltd--56
Payment for security deposit-(272)(266)
Proceeds from refund of security deposits-2,7202,665
Proceeds from sale of investments-86,84486,844
Net cash used in investing activities(113,470)25,95130,522
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from issue of shares402,800--
Proceeds from exercise of options12,727--
Payments for share issue costs(22,800)--
Loan to Tectonic SA--(10,830)
Proceeds from borrowings-50,00066,048
Net cash provided by financing activities392,72750,00055,218
Net (decrease)/increase in cash held and cash equivalents138,13597,84617,858
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period52,73434,87534,875
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents1,840(2,497)-
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period192,709130,22452,734

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.



NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

1. GENERAL INFORMATION

Tectonic Gold Plc is a company incorporated in the United Kingdom under the Companies Act 2006. The consolidated entity (the "Group") consists of Tectonic Gold Plc (the "Company") and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the six months ended 31 December 2020. The principal activity of the Group during the financial period was mineral exploration.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("the interim financial statements") of the Group are for the six months ended 31 December 2020 and are presented in Sterling which is the Company's presentational currency. These interim financial statements have not been reviewed or audited.

The interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of IFRS as adopted by the European Union (EU) and on the same basis and using the same accounting policies as applied in the Company's 2019 Annual Report and statutory accounts for the year ended 30 June 2020.

The statutory accounts for the year ended 30 June 2020 have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

The interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost convention. The Directors believe that the going concern basis is appropriate for the preparation of these interim financial statements as the Company is in a position to meet all its liabilities as they fall due.

The interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2020 were approved by the Board on 31 March 2020.

3. DIVIDEND

The Board is not recommending the payment of an interim dividend for the period ended 31 December 2020.

4. EARNINGS PER SHARE

The basic earnings per share is based on the profit/(loss) for the year divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the reporting period. The weighted average number of ordinary shares for the reporting period assumes that all shares have been included in the computation based on the weighted average number of days since issue.

6 MONTHS TO
31 DEC 2020 UNAUDITED		6 MONTHS TO
31 DEC 2019
UNAUDITED		12 MONTHS TO
30 JUNE 2020 AUDITED
GBPGBPGBP
Profit/(Loss) for the year attributable to owners of the Company(60,084)23,569282,748
Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for basic earnings*788,632,702656,562,746697,562,746
Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for fully diluted earnings*788,632,702710,562,746710,562,746
(Loss)/gain per share (pence per share)
Basic(0.007)0.0030.04
Diluted(0.007)0.0030.04

5. OTHER ASSETS

31 DEC 2019 UNAUDITED31 DEC 2019 UNAUDITED30 JUNE 2020 AUDITED
GBPGBPGBP
Prepayments(i)353,780333,956349,341
Other prepayments5,2002,3255,100
Security deposits3,3943,2043,351
362,734339,485357,792

(i) In 2018 the Company paid Titeline Drilling Pty Ltd ACN 096 640 201 (Titeline) for future drilling services in accordance with the heads of agreement dated 28 March 2018 between Titeline, Signature Gold and Tectonic Gold.

(ii) Titeline has been engaged to complete 10,000 meters of diamond drilling to produce core samples for analysis, assay and metallogenic studies from the Company's Biloela Project site. A review to be completed after 2,500 metres of drilling has been completed and the completion program for the remaining 7,500 metres to be mutually agreed.

As at 31 December 2020, GBP353,780 or A$625,386 (31 Dec 2019: GBP333,956 or $A625,386) remains prepaid to Titeline

As at 30 June 2020, the balance of the prepayment to Titeline is GBP 349,341(A$625,386).

6. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

In January 2021, the Company continued to generate successful results from the drilling program at the Specimen Hill and Mt Cassidy projects and on 5 March 2021 formally called on holders of warrants issued on 9 September 2020 to exercise those warrants within the allowed 30-day period from the call. As of 31 March 2021, 26,654,502 warrants were exercised to purchase shares at 0.7p per share and funds totalling £186,581.51 were received. Commitments to exercise a further 69,090,908 warrants have been received with funding of a further £483,636.36 expected prior to the 5 April 2021.

Other than as stated elsewhere in this report, Directors are not aware of any other matters or circumstances at the date of this report that have significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations, the results of the operations or the state of affairs of the Company in subsequent financial years.

7. DISTRIBUTION

Copies of these interim financial statements is available on the Company's website (www.tectonicgold.com) or directly from the Company at its registered address.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com
@tectonic_gold		+61 2 9241 7665
Aquis Stock Exchange Corporate Adviser and Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance
Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking		+44 20 3005 5004

Ends

TECTONIC GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.