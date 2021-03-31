Tectonic Gold Plc - Half-year Report

31 March 2021

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Unaudited Interim Results to 31 December 2020

MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENT

Dear Shareholder,

During the half year to December 2020, the Company focused on the development of its Australian gold portfolio. This followed a successful sell down of the South African diamond and heavy minerals project in June 2020 and the re-opening of the Queensland state borders after COVID-19 related lockdowns.

£402,800 was raised in early September 2020 to conduct a follow-up drilling program to extend copper and gold discoveries at the Specimen Hill project and to put a small initial drill sampling program into the Mount Cassidy project. Assays from the drilling confirmed success with copper and gold mineralisation intersected in every hole, proving once again the Company's Intrusive Related Gold System exploration methodology.

Mapping at Specimen Hill has identified a copper and gold deposit with world class potential having a strike of over four kilometres. Widely spaced drilling over an initial 800m showed continuity of the mineralisation mapped at surface down to 100m depth. Gold grades ranged from 2g/t Au to over 15g/t gold and copper grades up to +1% Cu were returned.

On the back of this successful start to the program, warrants issued alongside the September 2020 capital raise were called. This had an excellent response from warrant holders who committed to exercise over 70 million 0.7p warrants generating more than £500,000 in additional capital for the campaign.

The focus of the program is to both infill and extend the initial 800m length of strike that has been drill tested, with a particular focus on the "Southern Copper" discovery. Deeper drilling has now been planned, to enlarge the tested envelope, which remains open at depth below the current drill testing. Drill density will also be revisited to ensure robust inputs for resource modelling. Independent experts and one of Australia's leading geological consulting groups, Geos Mining, was retained to provide initiall modelling input.

At the time of writing, the Company has a large batch of drill samples from Specimen Hill being assayed. These have already been through pre-screening, which produced over 500 samples testing positive for copper. This is of particular importance as we prepare to revisit discussions with some of our neighbours such as Rio Tinto, Newcrest and others that have become increasingly active in our neighbourhood after COVID-19 made it difficult to work their international portfolios, especially in South America and South East Asia which are traditional copper and gold mining areas.

It should be noted that our diamond and heavy minerals joint venture partner, AIM listed Kazera Global PLC, has brought the South African diamond project into profitable operation and recently announced successful project financing of their own. Their share price is up over 200% from our entry price and our non-diluting 10% holding in the diamond project is performing well.

The last half has been very rewarding, with Tectonic's share price rebounding to the Specimen HIll progress and recently trading up over 900% since the September capital raise. During a trading window earlier in the month I was finally allowed to purchase additional shares for my own account and support the register alongside the efforts of our warrant holders. It always gives me encouragement to announce that none of our directors or officers have ever sold a share and we remain fully committed to the ongoing success of our Company alongside all our shareholders.

RESULTS AND COMPARITIVE INFORMATION

The Group incurred a loss after tax for the reporting period of £60,084 (31 Dec 2019: £23,569 (profit).

For and on behalf of the Board.

Brett Boynton, CFA

Managing Director



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

NOTE 6 MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2020

UNAUDITED 6 MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2019 UNAUDITED 12 MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2020 AUDITED GBP GBP GBP Revenue from continuing operations - 47,513 294,866 Expenses from continuing operations: Accounting and audit fees (15,388) (12,629) (59,715) Administration and office costs (6,377) (9,656) (10,496) Corporate costs (33,999) (33,564) (71,492) Amortisation and depreciation (788) (882) (1,515) Employee benefits, management fees and on costs (500) (22,824) 5,682 Exploration and tenement costs (4,034) (25,922) (10,231) Insurance (11,133) - (2,429) Share based payments (139,462) - - Business Development costs - (9,257) (9,257) Net fair value gain on financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 129,667 - 77,750 Other expenses 21,929 (61,373) (5,578) Profit/ (loss) from continuing operations before income tax (60,084) (128,594) 207,585 Income tax benefit - 152,163 149,097 Profit/ (loss) for the reporting period from continuing operations (60,084) 23,569 356,682 Discontinued operations (Loss) for the year from discontinued operations - - (73,934) Profit/ (loss) for the reporting period attributable to the owners of the Company (60,084) 23,569 282,748 Other comprehensive income: Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit and loss: Exchange differences on translation of foreign subsidiaries 16,433 (46,344) 17,416 Total comprehensive profit/(loss)/ for the reporting period (43,651) 22,775 300,162 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the company Basic and diluted (pence per share) From continuing operations 4 0.007 0.003 0.04

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2020

31 DEC 2020 31 DEC 2019 30-JUN-20 GROUP UNAUDITED GROUP UNAUDITED GROUP AUDITED NOTE GBP GBP GBP ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Plant and equipment 4,335 5,504 5,075 Exploration and evaluation expenditure 2,921,388 2,604,751 2,695,681 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 454,074 - 224,407 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3,379,797 2,610,255 2,925,163 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 192,709 130,224 52,734 Trade and other receivables 21,265 105 1,865 Other assets 5 362,374 339,485 357,792 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 576,348 469,814 412,391 TOTAL ASSETS 3,956,145 3,080,069 3,337,554 EQUITY Share capital 6,115,444 6,100,615 6,100,615 Warrant reserves 60,497,749 60,146,216 60,146,216 RTO Reserve (57,976,182) (57,976,182) (57,976,182) Warrant Reserves 260,925 95,098 95,098 Foreign exchange translation reserves (58,832) (139,025) (75,265) Accumulated losses (5,540,694) (5,739,788) (5,480,609) TOTAL EQUITY 3,298,410 2,486,934 2,809,873 LIABILITIES NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 16,263 15,358 16,060 Borrowings 172,387 228,664 226,908 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 188,650 244,022 242,968

CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 312,399 249,113 284,712 Borrowings 156,685 100,000 - TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 469,085 349,113 284,712 TOTAL LIABILITIES 657,735 593,135 527,882 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 3,956,145 3,080,069 3,337,554

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 31 March 2021.

Signed on behalf of the Board by:

Brett Boynton

Managing Director Company number: 05173250





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

GROUP - UNAUDITED

31 DEC 2020 ISSUED

CAPITAL SHARE

PREMIUM WARRANT

RESERVE RTO

RESERVE FOREIGN

CURRENCY

RESERVE ACCUMULATED LOSSES TOTAL GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP Balance at 1 July 2019 6,100,615 60,146,216 95,098 (57,976,182) (75,265) (5,480,609) 2,809,873 Total comprehensive loss for the period (60,084) (60,084) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity: Foreign Currency Translation Reserve - - - - 16,433 16,433 Shares Issued 14,829 400,698 - - - - 415,527 Share issue costs - (49,165) - - - - (49,165) Warrants issued - - 165,827 - - - 165,827 Balance as at 31 December 2020 6,115,444 60,497,749 260,925 (57,976,182) (58,832) (5,540,694) 3,298,410



GROUP - UNAUDITED

31 DEC 2019 ISSUED

CAPITAL SHARE

PREMIUM WARRANT

RESERVE RTO

RESERVE FOREIGN

CURRENCY

RESERVE ACCUMULATED LOSSES TOTAL GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP Balance at 1 July 2019 6,100,615 60,146,216 95,098 (57,976,182) (92,681) (5,763,357) 2,509,709 Total comprehensive loss for the period 23,569 23,569 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity: Foreign Currency Translation Reserve - - - - (46,344) - (46,344) Balance as at 31 December 2019 6,100,615 60,146,216 95,098 (57,976,182) (139,025) (5,739,788) 2,486,934

GROUP - AUDITED

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 ISSUED

CAPITAL SHARE

PREMIUM WARRANT

RESERVE RTO

RESERVE FOREIGN

CURRENCY

RESERVE ACCUMULATED LOSSES TOTAL GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP Balance at 1 July 2019 6,100,615 60,146,216 95,098 (57,976,182) (92,681) (5,763,357) 2,509,709 Total comprehensive income for the period 282,748 282,748 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity: Foreign Currency Translation Reserve - - - - 17,416 - 17,416 Balance as at 30 June 2020 6,100,615 60,146,216 95,098 (57,976,182) (75,265) (5,480,609) 2,809,873

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

6 MONTHS TO

31 DEC 2020 UNAUDITED 6 MONTHS TO

31 DEC 2019 UNAUDITED 12 MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2020 AUDITED GBP GBP GBP CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Cash receipts in the course of operations - - 20,136 Cash payments in the course of operations (141,122) (131,029) (242,654) Research and Development Tax Incentive Claim - 152,163 149,097 Interest received - 761 5,541 Net cash used in operating activities (141,122) 21,895 (67,880) CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Payments for exploration and evaluation expenditure (113,470) (63,341) (58,777) Proceeds from new owner of Deep Blue Minerals Pty Ltd - - 56 Payment for security deposit - (272) (266) Proceeds from refund of security deposits - 2,720 2,665 Proceeds from sale of investments - 86,844 86,844 Net cash used in investing activities (113,470) 25,951 30,522 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issue of shares 402,800 - - Proceeds from exercise of options 12,727 - - Payments for share issue costs (22,800) - - Loan to Tectonic SA - - (10,830) Proceeds from borrowings - 50,000 66,048 Net cash provided by financing activities 392,727 50,000 55,218 Net (decrease)/increase in cash held and cash equivalents 138,135 97,846 17,858 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 52,734 34,875 34,875 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,840 (2,497) - Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 192,709 130,224 52,734

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.





NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

1. GENERAL INFORMATION

Tectonic Gold Plc is a company incorporated in the United Kingdom under the Companies Act 2006. The consolidated entity (the "Group") consists of Tectonic Gold Plc (the "Company") and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the six months ended 31 December 2020. The principal activity of the Group during the financial period was mineral exploration.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("the interim financial statements") of the Group are for the six months ended 31 December 2020 and are presented in Sterling which is the Company's presentational currency. These interim financial statements have not been reviewed or audited.

The interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of IFRS as adopted by the European Union (EU) and on the same basis and using the same accounting policies as applied in the Company's 2019 Annual Report and statutory accounts for the year ended 30 June 2020.

The statutory accounts for the year ended 30 June 2020 have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

The interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost convention. The Directors believe that the going concern basis is appropriate for the preparation of these interim financial statements as the Company is in a position to meet all its liabilities as they fall due.

The interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2020 were approved by the Board on 31 March 2020.

3. DIVIDEND

The Board is not recommending the payment of an interim dividend for the period ended 31 December 2020.

4. EARNINGS PER SHARE

The basic earnings per share is based on the profit/(loss) for the year divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the reporting period. The weighted average number of ordinary shares for the reporting period assumes that all shares have been included in the computation based on the weighted average number of days since issue.

6 MONTHS TO

31 DEC 2020 UNAUDITED 6 MONTHS TO

31 DEC 2019

UNAUDITED 12 MONTHS TO

30 JUNE 2020 AUDITED GBP GBP GBP Profit/(Loss) for the year attributable to owners of the Company (60,084) 23,569 282,748 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for basic earnings* 788,632,702 656,562,746 697,562,746 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for fully diluted earnings* 788,632,702 710,562,746 710,562,746 (Loss)/gain per share (pence per share) Basic (0.007) 0.003 0.04 Diluted (0.007) 0.003 0.04

5. OTHER ASSETS

31 DEC 2019 UNAUDITED 31 DEC 2019 UNAUDITED 30 JUNE 2020 AUDITED GBP GBP GBP Prepayments(i) 353,780 333,956 349,341 Other prepayments 5,200 2,325 5,100 Security deposits 3,394 3,204 3,351 362,734 339,485 357,792

(i) In 2018 the Company paid Titeline Drilling Pty Ltd ACN 096 640 201 (Titeline) for future drilling services in accordance with the heads of agreement dated 28 March 2018 between Titeline, Signature Gold and Tectonic Gold.

(ii) Titeline has been engaged to complete 10,000 meters of diamond drilling to produce core samples for analysis, assay and metallogenic studies from the Company's Biloela Project site. A review to be completed after 2,500 metres of drilling has been completed and the completion program for the remaining 7,500 metres to be mutually agreed.

As at 31 December 2020, GBP353,780 or A$625,386 (31 Dec 2019: GBP333,956 or $A625,386) remains prepaid to Titeline

As at 30 June 2020, the balance of the prepayment to Titeline is GBP 349,341(A$625,386).

6. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

In January 2021, the Company continued to generate successful results from the drilling program at the Specimen Hill and Mt Cassidy projects and on 5 March 2021 formally called on holders of warrants issued on 9 September 2020 to exercise those warrants within the allowed 30-day period from the call. As of 31 March 2021, 26,654,502 warrants were exercised to purchase shares at 0.7p per share and funds totalling £186,581.51 were received. Commitments to exercise a further 69,090,908 warrants have been received with funding of a further £483,636.36 expected prior to the 5 April 2021.

Other than as stated elsewhere in this report, Directors are not aware of any other matters or circumstances at the date of this report that have significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations, the results of the operations or the state of affairs of the Company in subsequent financial years.

7. DISTRIBUTION

Copies of these interim financial statements is available on the Company's website (www.tectonicgold.com) or directly from the Company at its registered address.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc

Brett Boynton

Sam Quinn

www.tectonicgold.com

@tectonic_gold +61 2 9241 7665 Aquis Stock Exchange Corporate Adviser and Broker

VSA Capital Limited

Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance

Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking +44 20 3005 5004

Ends