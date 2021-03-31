New research shows that renewables plus batteries could offer Australia's electricity grid the same energy security as coal and gas generators, prompting calls for regulatory changes.From pv magazine Australia Renewables plus batteries could offer Australia's National Energy Market (NEM) the same energy security and reliability as coal and gas generators, according to new report commissioned by The Australia Institute, a think tank in Canberra. Historically, coal plants and other "synchronous" generators such as gas and hydro facilities have kept frequency and voltage in the electricity grid ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...