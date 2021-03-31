Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.03.2021
WKN: 633824 ISIN: SE0000936478 Ticker-Symbol: IJU 
Frankfurt
31.03.21
09:09 Uhr
27,240 Euro
+0,240
+0,89 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
31.03.2021 | 08:28
First solicited ESG rating for Intrum

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrum has been assigned its first solicited ESG risk rating by Sustainalytics. Intrum's score has improved from medium to low risk and Intrum now has the best ESG rating in its sub industry.

Intrum's Sustainalytics' (a Morningstar company) ESG risk rating has improved from 24.5 (medium risk) in 2019 to 12.8 (low risk) in 2021, on a scale from 0 to 100 where 0 is the lowest possible risk. The new score places Intrum as the number one performer among 135 peers in the sub-industry consumer finance under diversified financials, and as 415 among all 13,081 rated companies.*

"The revised ESG rating score is important to us and reflects that we operate under high ethical standards. The improvement is a result of Intrum's strong performance in a number of measured areas such as Data Privacy and Security, Human Capital, Product Governance and Business Ethics. We are very proud that we are being recognized for the focused work, which is a great team effort across our company. Intrum's purpose is to lead the way to a sound economy, and we will continue to further develop our ESG agenda during the years to come as it is closely linked to our purpose," says Anders Engdahl, President and CEO of Intrum.

For further information, please contact:
Anna Fall
Chief Brand & Communications Officer
+46 (0) 709 96 98 21
anna.fall@intrum.com

Emil Folkesson
Director Treasury & Investor Relations
+46 (0) 8 546 102 02
ir@intrum.com

*As per 30 March 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/intrum/r/first-solicited-esg-rating-for-intrum,c3317797

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8612/3317797/1395519.pdf

IAB_2021.03.31_EN

