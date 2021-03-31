Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Hot News! Auftakt zur 4.000%-Rallye?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A111E5 ISIN: SE0002591420 Ticker-Symbol: 24T 
Tradegate
31.03.21
09:33 Uhr
6,000 Euro
+0,010
+0,17 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TOBII AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOBII AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0206,09509:52
6,0356,08009:52
PR Newswire
31.03.2021 | 08:28
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Number of Shares and Votes in Tobii

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of shares and votes in Tobii AB has increased by 305,885 as a result of exercise of stock options in accordance with the company's incentive programs.

Today, the last trading day of the month, there are in total 99,369,972 shares and votes in the company. After the increase, the share capital amounts to SEK 721,121.31. The increase in the number of shares is due to the exercise of stock options in accordance with the Company's incentive programs.

This information is information that Tobii AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on March 31, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. CET.

Contact

Henrik Mawby, Head of Investor Relations, Tobii Group, phone: +46 (0)72 219 82 15, email: henrik.mawby@tobii.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tobii-ab/r/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-tobii,c3317829

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/2874/3317829/1395539.pdf

Press release - New number of shares and votes in Tobii - March 31, 2021

TOBII-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.