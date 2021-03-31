Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.03.2021
WKN: A2DLU2 ISIN: SE0009414576 Ticker-Symbol: OND 
Frankfurt
31.03.21
09:24 Uhr
13,560 Euro
+0,340
+2,57 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
31.03.2021 | 08:28
Number of shares and votes in Oncopeptides

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (Nasdaq Stockholm, ONCO) today announces that the number of shares and votes in Oncopeptides has changed due to the exercise of warrants under the company's incentive program.

Through the exercise of warrants under the company's incentive program, the number of outstanding shares and votes has increased by 145,140 from 67,939,715 to 68,084,855. The share capital has increased by approximately SEK 16,127 from SEK 7,548,857 to SEK 7,564,984.

For further information, please contact:
Anders Martin-Löf
CFO of Oncopeptides
E-mail: anders.martin-lof@oncopeptides.com
Telephone: +46 (0) 70 683 79 77

Linda Holmström
Director Investor Relations
Oncopeptides AB
E-mail: linda.holmstrom@oncopeptides.com
Telephone: + 46 (0) 70 873 40 95

The information in the press release is information that Oncopeptides is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons above, on March 31, 2021 at 08.00 (CET).

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a global biotech company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recently granted PEPAXTO (melphalan flufenamide, also known as melflufen), accelerated approval in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Melphalan flufenamide is the first drug originated from the Company's proprietary PDC-platform and is evaluated in a comprehensive clinical study program, including the ongoing phase 3 OCEAN study. Melphalan flufenamide is the first anticancer peptide-drug conjugate for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The drug uses innovative technology that links a peptide carrier to a cytotoxic agent, resulting in a lipophilic compound. Due to its high lipophilicity, it is distributed into the cells. Melphalan flufenamide is designed to leverage aminopeptidases, enzymes which are overexpressed in myeloma cells and cause the release of the cytotoxic agents in the cells. Oncopeptides' global Headquarters is based in Stockholm, Sweden and the U.S. Headquarters is situated in Boston, Mass. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/oncopeptides-ab/r/number-of-shares-and-votes-in-oncopeptides,c3297069

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15404/3297069/1381287.pdf

Press release - Number of shares and votes in Oncopeptides AB

© 2021 PR Newswire
