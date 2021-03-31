Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.03.2021
WKN: 121806 ISIN: DE0001218063 
Xetra
30.03.21
17:36 Uhr
24,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Scale
Dow Jones News
31.03.2021 | 08:34
FinLab (A7A): Benefiting from its fintech focus

Edison Investment Research Limited 
FinLab (A7A): Benefiting from its fintech focus 
31-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 31 March 2021 
 
FinLab (A7A): Benefiting from its fintech focus 
FinLab delivered a NAV total return of c 18% in FY20, primarily assisted by the share price of Heliad Equity Partners 
(HEP), in which FinLab holds a c 45% stake, more than doubling. HEP's share price was mostly driven by the acquisition 
of DEGIRO by flatex (HEP's main portfolio holding) with the favourable market conditions for online brokers in 2020 
further supporting the share price performance of the combined entity (flatexDEGIRO). We note that recently, Bernd 
Förtsch acquired Christian Angermayer's stake in FinLab, which makes him the controlling shareholder. 
 
Following solid share price growth in 2020 (up c 42%) and 2021 ytd (up c 14%), FinLab's discount to NAV narrowed from c 
45% at end-2019 to c 25% currently (versus the five-year average of c 17%). HEP now trades at a 22% discount to NAV at 
end-2020 despite c 87% of its assets being attributable to listed flatexDEGIRO and cash. HEP's discount may be at least 
partially attributable to lack of clarity in terms of its prospective investment strategy and the management fee paid 
to Heliad Management. Having said that, if FinLab's stake in HEP was accounted for at HEP's NAV, FinLab's discount 
would stand at c 33%. 
1179674 31-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

