PROCAD strengthens its position as a provider of integrated PDM/PLM solutions with the purchase of CPQ provider ACATEC.

PROCAD acquired a majority stake in ACATEC, which complements the portfolio of the Germany-based PLM software vendor. ACATEC and PROCAD had been working together prior to the acquisition and when it became apparent that the partnership enabled both companies to achieve maximum synergies, an acquisition was the next logical step. By joining forces, PROCAD is expanding its offering along the product lifecycle value chain of its customers, becoming a one-stop shop for PLM and product configuration.

ACATEC and PROCAD will combine their product and service offerings and will work hand in hand to address this dynamic market. "This strategic acquisition will allow us to serve our customers even more comprehensively and add further value to their processes," as PROCAD Managing Director (CEO) Gerhard Knoch points out. "Our philosophy remains the same: deliver results fast to our customers through ease of implementation and operation." The acquisition is part of an international strategy that allows PROCAD to expand its long-established PLM portfolio with product configuration capabilities.

"Our companies share very similar cultures and missions", adds Johann Dornbach, Managing Director (CTO) at PROCAD. "We realized that by integrating the two solutions we could significantly accelerate our customers' processes, for example when it comes to CAD automation."

Henning Bitter, Managing Director at ACATEC: "The partnership with PROCAD has shown us early on that our collaboration not only greatly advances our shared goals, but also has the potential to accelerate our customers' processes up to 20 times. In addition to increased market visibility, ACATEC also benefits from a strong parent company and its extensive product lifecycle management expertise."

About PROCAD

With an installed base of over 1,000 systems in more than 25 countries, PROCAD GmbH Co. KG is a leading software provider for the digital transformation of product lifecycle and document management based on a configurable platform. PROCAD is committed to its "configuration over coding" approach in everything it does and focuses on simplifying complex processes by delivering an agile configuration approach that ensures fast and easy implementation. PROCAD has 12 offices worldwide and with PRO.FILE it has created a service-oriented, integration-ready platform that is built on the latest technologies. Founded in 1985 in Karlsruhe, Germany, the company has more than 180 worldwide employees today.

About ACATEC

ACATEC Software GmbH is a technology provider with two locations in Germany. The software company develops and sells product configuration solutions and entered the market in 2004. ACATEC is a technology leader in CAD automation, 3D visualization of custom products, and end-to-end business process automation. The product configurator digitally transforms processes from point of sale to order processing, accelerating business processes by a factor of up to 20.

