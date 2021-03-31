Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Pharmiva to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, March 31, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Pharmiva AB's shares (short name PHARM) commences today on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Health Care sector. Pharmiva is the 32nd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Pharmiva AB is a medical technology company developing innovative antibiotic-free medical products. The company is innovation-driven and focused on providing solutions to common medical problems related to women's health. The company wants to find solutions to problems that has not been prioritized historically. The goal is to improve vaginal health while fighting the risk of antibiotic resistance. Pharmiva AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. "Pharmiva has the ambition to be a global femtech company with a broad product portfolio," said Christina Östberg Lloyd, CEO of Pharmiva AB. "The fact that this area has been underinvested for decades means there is a huge opportunity both to improve health and grow business. The listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market marks the beginning of the global launch of our first product which both cures and relieves symptoms in bacterial vaginosis, a disease that affects a third of all women in fertile age but which until now has lacked a satisfactory treatment." "We are happy to welcome femtech company Pharmiva as they become a part of the Nasdaq family," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They are the final listing in what has been the best first quarter for our European markets. We are thrilled to have welcomed 32 companies. Stockholm, and the other Nordic markets, will continue to be active throughout the year. We look forward to welcome more companies like Pharmiva." Pharmiva AB has appointed Partner Fondkommission AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com