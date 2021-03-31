Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.03.2021
GlobeNewswire
31.03.2021 | 08:41
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Pharmiva to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, March 31, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Pharmiva AB's shares (short name PHARM) commences today on the Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Health Care sector. Pharmiva is
the 32nd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

Pharmiva AB is a medical technology company developing innovative
antibiotic-free medical products. The company is innovation-driven and focused
on providing solutions to common medical problems related to women's health.
The company wants to find solutions to problems that has not been prioritized
historically. The goal is to improve vaginal health while fighting the risk of
antibiotic resistance. Pharmiva AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. 

"Pharmiva has the ambition to be a global femtech company with a broad product
portfolio," said Christina Östberg Lloyd, CEO of Pharmiva AB. "The fact that
this area has been underinvested for decades means there is a huge opportunity
both to improve health and grow business. The listing on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market marks the beginning of the global launch of our first product
which both cures and relieves symptoms in bacterial vaginosis, a disease that
affects a third of all women in fertile age but which until now has lacked a
satisfactory treatment." 

"We are happy to welcome femtech company Pharmiva as they become a part of the
Nasdaq family," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They
are the final listing in what has been the best first quarter for our European
markets. We are thrilled to have welcomed 32 companies. Stockholm, and the
other Nordic markets, will continue to be active throughout the year. We look
forward to welcome more companies like Pharmiva." 

Pharmiva AB has appointed Partner Fondkommission AB as Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
