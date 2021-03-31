The number of shares and votes in Active Biotech has changed as a result of allotment of performance shares under the company's incentive program for the company's employees (Plan 2020/2024).

Today, the last trading day of the month, there are in total 217,971,720 shares and votes in Active Biotech.

For further information, please contact:

Hans Kolam, CFO

Tel: +46

Active Biotech AB

P.O. Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund, Sweden

Phone +46 (0)46 19 20 00





About Active Biotech

Active Biotech AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that deploys its extensive knowledge base and portfolio of compounds to develop first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for specialist oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Following a portfolio refocus, the business model of Active Biotech aims to advance projects to the clinical development phase and then further develop the programs internally or pursue in partnership. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio: Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a phase I/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. The small molecule immunomodulators, tasquinimod and laquinimod, both having a mode of actions that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function, are targeted towards hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. Tasquinimod, is in clinical phase Ib/IIa for treatment of multiple myeloma. Laquinimod is advancing to phase II for treatment of non-infectious uveitis during second half of 2021. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

Active Biotech is required to publish the information contained in this press release in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was provided to the media for publication at 08.30 am CET on March 31, 2021.

