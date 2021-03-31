COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Fraport AG dual EUR
London, March 31
Post-Stabilisation Notice
31 March 2021
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
EUR 800mil 1.875%Notes due 31 March 2028
EUR 350mil increase of 1.625% Notes due 09 July 2024
Standalone documentation
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
|Guarantor (if any):
|n/a
|ISIN:
|7yr XS2324724645
July 2024 increase XS2324722607(Temp)
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|7yr €800,000,000
July 2024 increase €350,000,000
|Description:
|1.875% Notes due 31 March 2028
1.625% Notes due 09 July 2024
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas
DZ Bank AG
Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.