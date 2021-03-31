COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Fraport AG dual EUR

Post-Stabilisation Notice

31 March 2021

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

EUR 800mil 1.875%Notes due 31 March 2028

EUR 350mil increase of 1.625% Notes due 09 July 2024

Standalone documentation

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide Guarantor (if any): n/a ISIN: 7yr XS2324724645

July 2024 increase XS2324722607(Temp) Aggregate nominal amount: 7yr €800,000,000

July 2024 increase €350,000,000 Description: 1.875% Notes due 31 March 2028

1.625% Notes due 09 July 2024 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

BNP Paribas

DZ Bank AG

Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg

