Xlife increases net profit to 21.2 million Swiss francs

In 2020, Xlife Sciences AG (XLS) significantly increased its profit to 21.2 million Swiss francs compared to the previous year (1.03 million). The increase is based on the transaction and the capital appreciation of the portfolio companies Velabs Therapeutics and Araxa Biosciences. For the current year, the management expects again a significant increase in profits. For 2021, two exits and an IPO are planned for 2022.

Xlife Sciences AG looks back on a very successful 2020. With a lean cost structure of approximately 3.2 million Swiss Francs (2020: 1.5 million) as a result of the transaction and capital appreciation of Velabs and Araxa with a net profit of 21.2 million Swiss Francs. This is a very good financial result, which reflects the intrinsic value and the potential of our project portfolio, says Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife. The capital appreciation of our projects is based on external studies conducted by the consulting firm EY, following the exit in December 2020. On a positive note, Baumann also adds that at least four portfolio projects will generate revenue this year. Taking the early phase into account, this is a considerable result.

Due to the promising development of the projects, the management expects a significantly higher profit for 2021 as well. Two exit transactions are still planned for the current year. In addition, Veraxa Biotech AG will be listed on the stock exchange in 2022 at the latest. For 2022, Xlife confirms a profit target of around 60 million Swiss francs.

About Xlife Sciences AG

Xlife Sciences AG is a Swiss company with focus on investing in promising technologies in the life science industry. Xlife Sciences AG is building the bridge from research and development to healthcare markets by supporting researchers and entrepreneurs in positioning, structuring, developing and implementing their concepts. Together with industrial partners or universities, Xlife Sciences AG leads projects through the proof-of-concept phase after an invention disclosure or start-up. Subsequently, the firm focuses on out-licensing or selling the company, often with a combination of a strategic partnership. Xlife Sciences AG offers its investors direct access to the further development of innovative and future-oriented technologies at a very early stage. For more information, please visit: www.xlifesciences.ch

Language: English Company: Xlife Sciences AG Klausstrasse 19 8008 Zürich Switzerland Phone: 0041 44 385 84 60 E-mail: info@xlifesciences.ch Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch ISIN: CH0461929603 WKN: A2PK6Z Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich EQS News ID: 1179954

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO Xlife Sciences AG, Tel. +41 44 385 84 60,

oliver.baumann@xlifesciences.ch