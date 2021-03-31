JAB is pleased to announce the promotions of Joachim Creus and David Bell to the newly created position of Senior Partner, effective immediately. Both Mr. Bell and Mr. Creus will continue to report to Managing Partner and CEO Olivier Goudet, supporting both him and Managing Partner and Chairman Peter Harf. These promotions are another milestone in JAB's continued focus on building and expanding the firm to position it for long-term growth.

Mr. Creus has been with JAB for over 10 years and has played a critical role in building it into a global investment company. He has been at the center of JAB's major investments and expansion initiatives, including all of its platform acquisitions and the creation of JAB Consumer Fund. Mr. Creus has also worked extensively with and continues to support JAB's legacy anchor shareholder group. Mr. Creus will continue to be based in London and work closely with JAB's Managing Partners to oversee JAB's managed capital across its ecosystem, including JAB Consumer Fund. Mr. Creus serves as a Director for many JAB companies, including JDE Peet's and Coty.

Mr. Bell joined JAB in 2012 and, over the past nine years, has overseen JAB's major platform acquisitions, including the take-private of Keurig Green Mountain and subsequent merger with Dr Pepper Snapple Group to form Keurig Dr Pepper, the take-privates of Krispy Kreme, Panera Bread, Peet's Coffee, and Caribou Coffee, and the recent acquisitions of NVA and Compassion-First. Mr. Bell has also played a pivotal role overseeing and driving shareholder value across JAB's portfolio companies, including in strategy, financing and business development. Mr. Bell will continue to be based in Washington, D.C., and continue to focus on growing core elements of JAB's portfolio, with particular focus on North America. He currently serves as a Director for several of JAB's portfolio companies, including Krispy Kreme, Panera Bread, and NVA.

Mr. Goudet commented: "The continued long-term success of JAB depends on our ability to attract, nurture and invest behind the best people. The creation of the Senior Partner position is another step in fulfilling this responsibility. David and Joachim are proven leaders who have played integral roles in building the firm over the past 10 years, and we are delighted to welcome them as Senior Partners."

About JAB

JAB Holding Company invests in consumer-focused industries with attractive long-term dynamics, including strong growth prospects, attractive margin and cash flow characteristics, and proven resiliency. Together with JAB Consumer Fund, JAB Holding Company is the largest shareholder of Keurig Dr Pepper, a leader in the North American beverage market, and has controlling stakes in JDE Peet's, the largest pure-play fast-moving consumer goods coffee company in the world; NVA, one of the world's largest animal care services platforms; Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, a global leader in doughnuts and other premium-quality sweet treats; Panera Bread, a leading bakery-café company; Pret A Manger, a leading company in the ready-to-eat food market; Caribou Coffee Company, a specialty retailer of high-quality premium coffee products; Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, the leader in the North American bagel category; Espresso House, the largest branded coffee shop chain in Scandinavia. JAB Holding Company is also the largest shareholder in Coty Inc., a global leader in beauty, and owns luxury goods company Bally.

