Mittwoch, 31.03.2021
WKN: A0D8DX ISIN: US48122U2042 
Tradegate
31.03.21
09:01 Uhr
7,750 Euro
+0,050
+0,65 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
Dow Jones News
31.03.2021 | 09:34
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sistema PJSFC: Ad-Hoc Notice

DJ Sistema PJSFC: Ad-Hoc Notice 

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) 
Sistema PJSFC: Ad-Hoc Notice 
31-March-2021 / 10:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Ad-Hoc Notice 
 
Moscow, 31 March 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema", the "Corporation" or, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, 
the "Group") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a Russian publicly traded investment company, announces that Sistema PJSFC, its 
wholly-owned subsidiary Sistema Finance S.A. and Sistema Telecom Assets LLC have signed a sale and purchase agreement 
for shares and American depository shares of PJSC MTS ("MTS") as part of the new buyback programme for MTS shares and 
American depository shares in the amount up to RUB 15.0 bn approved by the Board of Directors of MTS in March 2021 (the 
"Programme"). 
 
During the Programme, which was launched on 30 March 2021 and will run till 31 December 2021, MTS's wholly-owned 
subsidiary LLC Bastion (the "Purchaser") plans to acquire shares and American depositary shares of MTS (collectively, 
the "Shares"). Under the agreement, Sistema PJSFC, Sistema Finance S.A. and Sistema Telecom Assets LLC may sell to the 
Purchaser Shares in the amount calculated based on the number of Shares which have been purchased by the Purchaser from 
third parties, in proportion to Sistema Group's effective equity stake in MTS (50.0177% as of 30 March 2021). 
 
Sistema Group's effective stake in MTS will therefore not decrease as a result of the Programme and Sistema Group will 
retain effective control over MTS. 
 
The Purchaser will purchase Shares from Sistema PJSFC, Sistema Finance S.A. and Sistema Telecom Assets LLC based on the 
weighted average price of Shares at which the Purchaser purchased them from third parties for each calendar month*. 
 
*Taking into account the price difference in the market value of MTS ordinary shares and American depositary shares. 
 
*** 
Sistema PJSFC is a Russian publicly traded investment company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of 
telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, e-commerce, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, 
hospitality and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2019 reached RUB 656.9bn; its 
total assets equalled RUB 1.3tn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" 
ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow 
Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com 
 
For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: 
IR Service                Press Service 
Nikolay Minashin          Sergey Kopytov 
Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 
n.minashin@sistema.ru     kopytov@sistema.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US48122U2042 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:          SSA 
LEI Code:      213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.:  96642 
EQS News ID:   1179870 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2021 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
