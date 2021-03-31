Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Hot News! Auftakt zur 4.000%-Rallye?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 5173 ISIN: EE3100007857 Ticker-Symbol:  
Tradegate
09.12.20
18:40 Uhr
86,26 Euro
+86,26
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
COOP PANK AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COOP PANK AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,1588,5809.12.20
GlobeNewswire
31.03.2021 | 09:41
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Tallinn: About Listing of Coop Pank subordinated bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-03-31 09:32 CEST --


According to the decision made by the Listing and Surveillance Committee of
Nasdaq Tallinn on March 16, 2021, in the first part of the program up to 8,000,
in case of over-subscription up to 10,000 AS LHV Group subordinated bonds with
nominal value of EUR 1,000 (Coop Pank subordinated bond 31.03.2031, ISIN code:
EE3300002047)  will be listed and admitted to trading on Baltic Bond List after
the following conditions are met: 

  -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in
     the prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed;

  -- new bonds have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors in
     Estonian Securities Register;

  -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the
     respective report to the exchange.


The aforementioned conditions are met as of March 31, 2021. Proceeding from the
above, 10,000 Coop Pank AS subordinated bonds will be listed and admitted to
trading on the Baltic Bond List as of April 01, 2021. 





Additional info:

Issuer's name                  Coop Pank AS              
Issuer's short name            CPA                       
ISIN code                      EE3300002047              
Securities maturity date       31.03.2031                
Nominal value of one security  1000 EUR                  
Number of securities           10,000                    
Total nominal value            10,000,000 EUR            
Orderbook short name           CPAB055031A               
Coupon rate                    5.5%                      
Coupon payment dates           4 times per year          
                               31.03; 30.06; 30.09; 31.12





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
COOP PANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.