Nasdaq Tallinn: About Listing of Coop Pank subordinated bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-03-31 09:32 CEST -- According to the decision made by the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn on March 16, 2021, in the first part of the program up to 8,000, in case of over-subscription up to 10,000 AS LHV Group subordinated bonds with nominal value of EUR 1,000 (Coop Pank subordinated bond 31.03.2031, ISIN code: EE3300002047) will be listed and admitted to trading on Baltic Bond List after the following conditions are met: -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in the prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed; -- new bonds have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors in Estonian Securities Register; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the exchange. The aforementioned conditions are met as of March 31, 2021. Proceeding from the above, 10,000 Coop Pank AS subordinated bonds will be listed and admitted to trading on the Baltic Bond List as of April 01, 2021. Additional info: Issuer's name Coop Pank AS Issuer's short name CPA ISIN code EE3300002047 Securities maturity date 31.03.2031 Nominal value of one security 1000 EUR Number of securities 10,000 Total nominal value 10,000,000 EUR Orderbook short name CPAB055031A Coupon rate 5.5% Coupon payment dates 4 times per year 31.03; 30.06; 30.09; 31.12 Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.