Nasdaq Vilnius: Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for April 2021 - June 2021

Schedule of Government Securities auctions for April 2021 - June 2021: Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-06 2021-04-08 2028-03-03 EUR 2521 LT0000670051 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-12 2021-04-14 2026-01-22 EUR 1744 LT0000650061 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-19 2021-04-21 2029-08-28 EUR 3051 LT0000610081 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-26 2021-04-28 2024-06-02 EUR 1131 LT0000630089 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-05-03 2021-05-05 2032-02-12 EUR 3935 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-05-10 2021-05-12 2028-03-03 EUR 2487 LT0000670051 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-05-17 2021-05-19 2026-01-22 EUR 1709 LT0000650061 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-05-24 2021-05-26 2029-08-28 EUR 3016 LT0000610081 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-05-31 2021-06-02 2026-06-02 EUR 1826 New issue -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-06-07 2021-06-09 2032-02-12 EUR 3900 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-06-14 2021-06-16 2028-03-03 EUR 2452 LT0000670051 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-06-21 2021-06-23 2024-06-02 EUR 1075 LT0000630089 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-06-28 2021-06-30 2029-08-28 EUR 2981 LT0000610081 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de