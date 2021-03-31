CLIQ Digital made significant progress in FY20 as its good value proposition resonated well with its target audience. The shift to direct media buying adopted in the US allowed it to shift the dial on its marketing effectiveness, with revenues ahead by 70% year-on-year and EBITDA margins rising from 9.1% to 14.9%. Management guidance is for further premium (>30%) revenue growth in FY21, with EBITDA margin at 15.7%. The share price is up 102% year to date, and up from €2.60 a year ago.

