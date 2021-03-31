Rainbow Office, now available in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, video meetings, and contact center solutions and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions, today announced the launch of Rainbow Office, powered by RingCentral, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution, in eight European countries including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands.

Resulting from a strategic partnership between the two companies, Rainbow Office, powered by RingCentral, combines the latest in UCaaS technology from RingCentral with market-leading telephony and networking products and services from Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise's portfolio.

"Businesses today need communications solutions that are modern, agile, and secure," said Jack Chen, CEO of Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise. "With Rainbow Office, we are offering customers the communications solutions they need to be productive from anywhere in the world. The integrated team messaging, video, and cloud phone system capabilities from RingCentral, combined with our ability to deliver customized technology experiences to businesses in networking, communications, and cloud is a true differentiator in these markets."

Leveraging Rainbow Office, business customers will be able to accelerate their migration to cloud communications solutions and be effective and efficient from anywhere, regardless of their location.

"We believe that organizations need business communications solutions that meet the needs of people working from anywhere whether that's in the office, at home, a coffee shop, or anywhere in-between," said Anand Eswaran, president and chief operating officer, RingCentral. "With Rainbow Office, users can efficiently and securely collaborate from anywhere and on any device via a single enterprise solution. We are excited to partner with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise to bring the power of our industry-leading integrated Message Video Phone (MVP) platform capabilities to their customers."

