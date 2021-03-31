A 1.2 MWp installation featuring more than 4,500 solar panels has sheltered a berry crop from high temperatures and damp to strengthen the claims made by agrivoltaics companies that their systems can offer climate change mitigation as well as clean energy.German renewables developer Baywa re has fleshed out some of the claims made about agrivoltaics by demonstrating the ability of solar panels to mitigate the effects of climate change on a redcurrant crop in the Netherlands. Quite apart from the carbon emissions reduction represented by the clean energy generated by the 1.2 MWp array at Rini Kusters' ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...