Atos International: Atos commits to all-electric company car fleet by 2024

Paris, March 31, 2021 - Atos today announced that it will switch all of its nearly 5,500 company cars to electric models by the end of 2024. With this move, Atos aims to reduce the carbon emissions of its global fleet by 50% within 3 years, in line with its ambition to reach 'net zero' by 2028 . To enable this Atos will install new multi-vehicle charging stations across its sites, thereby expanding the Group's network from 100 stations to more than 500 by 2024. In addition, Atos will offer employees using an electric company car the opportunity to install a charging station at home.

The electric vehicle (EV) market is still an emerging one but it is developing fast. As governments around the world are implementing policies to accelerate the EV revolution, global sales of electric vehicles reached an all-time high in 20201 amidst a decline in passenger car sales.

As the leader in secure and decarbonized digital, Atos is committed to leading the way for a transition to zero emissions in transport. To maintain its ability to offer and operate a wide variety of vehicles for its employees, the Group will rely on a network of automotive manufacturers and suppliers for its electric vehicles. In particular, Atos will work together with Renault and Stellantis, which have both implemented ambitious plans to pave the way towards smart and sustainable mobility. All suppliers guarantee that batteries will be recycled to the highest of standards and, when applicable, repurposed.

This initiative is the latest in Atos' effort to promote sustainable transport across its sites worldwide, alongside electric car-sharing services, favoring new ways of working over travel and other schemes to encourage staff to use carbon-free and collective transport whenever possible. Atos' action plan also extends to its new sites, which are designed to promote sustainable urban mobility while focusing on space optimization and energy consumption.

"Groupe Renault shares with Atos the responsibility and ambition to promote a cleaner mobility and to reach zero CO 2 impact. I am convinced that companies have a major role to play in driving change. As a leader in electric vehicles with the biggest electric fleet in Europe and a long experience in serving EV customers, Groupe Renault is proud to support Atos' initiative. We hope our commitment will be followed by many other players to collectively push progress forward", said Luca de Meo, CEO Groupe Renault.

At this occasion, Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis stated: "Stellantis has already one of the widest ranges of state-of-the-art low emission vehicles with more than 30 electrified models available and fuel cell light commercial vehicles to be introduced this fall. We are delighted that Atos decided to choose Stellantis as its main battery electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle provider and we are eager to support our customer with clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions, that will contribute to fight concretely all together against global warming."

"Faced with the climate emergency, there is a collective responsibility to act now to lower carbon emissions. Moving to an all-electric company car fleet by 2024 is an important step towards reaching our 'net zero' ambitions by 2028 and an important signal to the market. Although the market for electric vehicles is still young, the technology is mature enough for use in corporate fleets thanks to the efforts of leading automotive manufactures like Renault and Stellantis. We are proud to lead this change and to empower our employees to do the same", explains Elie Girard, Atos CEO.

