Mittwoch, 31.03.2021
Zweiter Knüller binnen nur 24 Stunden: Große Osterrallye!?
WKN: A2P3LN ISIN: GB00BMD6PM55 
Frankfurt
31.03.21
09:09 Uhr
0,021 Euro
+0,001
+2,44 %
31.03.2021
Rogue Baron Plc - Sale by Gunsynd, Assignment of Lock-In Agreement

PR Newswire

London, March 31

31 March 2021

ROGUE BARON PLC
("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

Sale by Gunsynd and Assignment of Lock-In and Orderly Market Agreement

Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirit sector, announces that it has agreed to allow Gunsynd plc to sell 3,000,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company to Chris Akers. Gunsynd plc is subject to a Lock-In and Orderly Market Agreement, and with the sale of the 3,000,000 Ordinary Shares, the Lock-In and Orderly Market Agreement, will be assigned to Chris Akers.

Following the sale on 31 March 2021, Gunsynd plc will be interested in 21,543,563 Ordinary Shares representing 25% of the Enlarged Share Capital. Gunsynd plc remains subject to the Lock-In and Orderly Market Agreement that is detailed in the Admission Document dated 25 February 2021.

Gunsynd plc has agreed to continue to abide by the Lock-In and Orderly Market Agreement, with any further sales subject to the consent of the Company and Company Corporate Adviser.

Following the sale of the 3,000,000 Ordinary Shares to Chris Akers, he will be interested in 3.48% of the Enlarged Share Capital.

Hamish Harris is both a director of Gunsyd plc and of the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

The Company
Ryan Dolder
rdolder@roguebaron.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

AQSE Corporate Broker:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Investor Relations +44 (0)7464 609025
info@roguebaron.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
