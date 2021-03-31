Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.03.2021
Zweiter Knüller binnen nur 24 Stunden: Große Osterrallye!?
WKN: A114R2 ISIN: SE0005095601 
Frankfurt
31.03.21
08:03 Uhr
0,015 Euro
-0,016
-51,77 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
31.03.2021 | 10:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Oscar Properties Holding AB tas bort / The observation status for Oscar Properties Holding is removed (117/21)

Den 12 april 2019 gavs aktierna och obligationerna i Oscar Properties Holding
AB ("Oscar Properties" eller "Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till
väsentliga osäkerhetsfaktorer kring antagandet om Bolagets fortsatta drift,
uttryckta i Bolagets årsredovisning för 2018. 

Den 19 februari 2021 offentliggjorde Oscar Properties dess bokslutskommuniké
för 2020 med information om Bolagets finansiella ställning. Den 26 mars 2021
offentliggjorde Bolaget dess årsredovisning för 2020 med ytterligare sådan
information. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att
observationsstatusen för stamaktierna (OP, ISIN-kod SE0005095601, orderboks-ID
099753), preferensaktierna (OP PREF, ISIN-kod SE0006992335, orderboks-ID 109238
och OP PREFB, ISIN-kod SE0008041248, orderboks-ID 121882) samt obligationerna
(Oscar Senior Unsecured Bond 2019, ISIN-kod SE0005936390) i Oscar Properties
Holding AB ska tas bort med omedelbar verkan. 

Följaktligen beslutas även att observationsstatusen för teckningsrätter (OP TR,
ISIN-kod SE0015810486, orderboks-ID 221084) och betalda tecknade aktier (OP
BTA, ISIN-kod SE0015810494, orderboks-ID 221093) i Oscar Properties ska tas
bort med omedelbar verkan. 

On April 12, 2019, the shares and bonds issued by Oscar Properties Holding AB
("Oscar Properties" or the "Company") were given observation status with
reference to significant uncertainties regarding Oscar Properties' ability to
continue as a going concern, as expressed in the Company's annual report 2018. 

On February 19, 2021, Oscar Properties disclosed its annual financial statement
for 2020 with information on the Company's financial position. On March 26,
2021, the Company disclosed its annual report for 2020 with further information
in this regard. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the ordinary shares (OP, ISIN code SE0005095601, order book ID
099753), the preference shares (OP PREF, ISIN code SE0006992335, order book ID
109238 and OP PREFB, ISIN code SE0008041248, order book ID 121882) and the
bonds (Oscar Senior Unsecured Bond 2019, ISIN code SE0005936390) issued by
Oscar Properties Holding AB shall be removed with immediate effect. 

Consequently, it is also decided that the observation status for the
subscription rights (OP TR, ISIN code SE0015810486, order book ID 221084) and
the paid subscribed shares (OP BTA, ISIN code SE0015810494, order book ID
221093) in Oscar Properties shall be removed with immediate effect. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
