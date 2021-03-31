Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Oscar Properties Holding AB tas bort / The observation status for Oscar Properties Holding is removed (117/21)

Den 12 april 2019 gavs aktierna och obligationerna i Oscar Properties Holding AB ("Oscar Properties" eller "Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till väsentliga osäkerhetsfaktorer kring antagandet om Bolagets fortsatta drift, uttryckta i Bolagets årsredovisning för 2018. Den 19 februari 2021 offentliggjorde Oscar Properties dess bokslutskommuniké för 2020 med information om Bolagets finansiella ställning. Den 26 mars 2021 offentliggjorde Bolaget dess årsredovisning för 2020 med ytterligare sådan information. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsstatusen för stamaktierna (OP, ISIN-kod SE0005095601, orderboks-ID 099753), preferensaktierna (OP PREF, ISIN-kod SE0006992335, orderboks-ID 109238 och OP PREFB, ISIN-kod SE0008041248, orderboks-ID 121882) samt obligationerna (Oscar Senior Unsecured Bond 2019, ISIN-kod SE0005936390) i Oscar Properties Holding AB ska tas bort med omedelbar verkan. Följaktligen beslutas även att observationsstatusen för teckningsrätter (OP TR, ISIN-kod SE0015810486, orderboks-ID 221084) och betalda tecknade aktier (OP BTA, ISIN-kod SE0015810494, orderboks-ID 221093) i Oscar Properties ska tas bort med omedelbar verkan. On April 12, 2019, the shares and bonds issued by Oscar Properties Holding AB ("Oscar Properties" or the "Company") were given observation status with reference to significant uncertainties regarding Oscar Properties' ability to continue as a going concern, as expressed in the Company's annual report 2018. On February 19, 2021, Oscar Properties disclosed its annual financial statement for 2020 with information on the Company's financial position. On March 26, 2021, the Company disclosed its annual report for 2020 with further information in this regard. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the ordinary shares (OP, ISIN code SE0005095601, order book ID 099753), the preference shares (OP PREF, ISIN code SE0006992335, order book ID 109238 and OP PREFB, ISIN code SE0008041248, order book ID 121882) and the bonds (Oscar Senior Unsecured Bond 2019, ISIN code SE0005936390) issued by Oscar Properties Holding AB shall be removed with immediate effect. Consequently, it is also decided that the observation status for the subscription rights (OP TR, ISIN code SE0015810486, order book ID 221084) and the paid subscribed shares (OP BTA, ISIN code SE0015810494, order book ID 221093) in Oscar Properties shall be removed with immediate effect. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB