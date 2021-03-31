By integrating with SAP S/4HANA, SAP ERP and SAP HANA, Trustpair's solution delivers wire transfer fraud prevention and detection to customers

Trustpair today announced that its Transfer Fraud Detection solution is now available on SAP Store, which recently merged with SAP App Center as the single digital marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Trustpair's solution integrates with SAP S/4HANA, SAP ERP and SAP HANA to deliver payment security to customers by digitizing third-party controls.

"Managing supplier data in ERP systems can be challenging: 30 to 50 percent of data is obsolete in vendor master files," said Baptiste Collot, CEO of Trustpair. "Trustpair Transfer Fraud Detection enables financial teams to work on a daily basis with fresh and synced data to avoid any errors or fraud attempts."

The platform automates reinforced controls at three main points of risk in the procure-to-pay process, including:

Verifying new supplier bank details and payment information change requests

Auditing vendor master files continuously to manage the quality of supplier data

Checking every payment to detect any suspicious data

SAP recently brought together SAP Store and SAP App Center into one single marketplace at store.sap.com. It delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made via SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Trusptair is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. Built on SAP Business Technology Platform and integrated with SAP S/4HANA, SAP ERP and SAP HANA database using SAP Integration Suite, Trustpair fuels customers to become intelligent enterprises. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About Trustpair

Created in 2017, Trustpair is the market's go-to solution for wire transfer fraud detection.

Trustpair helps companies secure their payments process by automatically verifying their suppliers' bank details. With Trustpair, more than 150 financial team already use its risk assessment technology to:

Automatically check suppliers' IBAN

Analyze their Vendor Master File in real time

Secure all bank transfers

Website: www.trustpair.fr

Twitter: @trustpair

