Commercial vehicle manufacturer Schwarzmüller digitalizes its communication with suppliers and adopts paperless order processing. A process-driven portal for managing and controlling data connects Schwarzmüller with its suppliers across the globe.

Fabasoft Approve serves as a central platform for processing orders and communicating with more than 150 suppliers in a seamless, format-independent way. Using a standard interface, all relevant information from the connected ERP (enterprise resource planning) system is integrated into Fabasoft Approve. Automatic notifications from the system ensure that suppliers won't miss any deadlines or fail to process documents on time. The current status of each individual project can always be viewed in real time, which eliminates an enormous amount of work for the procurement and materials planning departments.

"Manufacturing intelligent vehicles is our core competence. We also focus our innovative strength specifically on ways to simplify and optimize collaboration with our suppliers. End-to-end processes involving supplier communication are critical factors when it comes to making our supply chain more resilient. In this project, Fabasoft showed us just how efficiently digitalization can be implemented 'on time and on budget' with Fabasoft Approve," notes Roland Hartwig, CEO of Schwarzmüller Group.

"I am delighted that we were able to contribute our expertise in Schwarzmüller's digitalization projects. Making technical data and documents available consistently at an early stage means that end-to-end digital supplier integration can be efficiently realized. A win-win situation for everyone involved," adds Andreas Dangl, Business Unit Executive for Cloud Services at Fabasoft.

About Fabasoft Approve

Fabasoft Approve is a cloud-based off-the-shelf product for managing technical data and documents in an industrial setting. The standard solution integrates all project partners on a secure, scalable, and highly customizable platform. Creating and editing documents, as well as review, release, and approval processes are achieved efficiently and traceably with significantly less manual effort.

About Schwarzmüller

Schwarzmüller Group is one of Europe's largest full-service providers for utility commercial vehicles. The company develops, produces and services premium vehicles for bespoke added-value transport solutions.

About Fabasoft

Fabasoft is among the leading software product companies and cloud service providers in Europe for digital document management as well as electronic document, process, and records management.

