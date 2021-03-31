Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Zweiter Knüller binnen nur 24 Stunden: Große Osterrallye!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
31.03.2021 | 11:29
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Upcoming fee changes for Equity Derivatives (48/21)

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB) has decided to implement the
following changes of the transaction fees for equity derivatives as of May 3,
2021. The fee changes will be applicable to Market Maker accounts, House
accounts, and client accounts, respectively. 

Stock options: Implementation of a volume discount and removal of the maximum
fee per transaction 

From May 3, 2021, for Danish, Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish stock options, a
volume discount for individual transactions will be implemented. The volume
discount will apply to transactions exceeding 1,500 contracts, whereby fixed
fees per contract will apply to contracts exceeding that threshold. For
transactions exceeding 10,000 and 30,000 contracts, lower fixed fees will apply
to the contracts exceeding the respective thresholds. 

In conjunction with the introduction of the volume discount, the maximum fee
per transaction will be removed. 

Index options (OMXS30): Changed volume threshold for the maximum fee per
transaction 

From May 3, 2021, transaction fees will be capped at 10,000 contracts per
transaction. 

Please find draft fee lists attached to this Notice.

The new fee configuration will be available in member test environment EXT1
from April 8, 2021. 

For further information please contact your Nasdaq representative. For contact
details, please visit:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/stock-options-on-the-nordic-markets.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=849921
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.