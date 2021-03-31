NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Upcoming fee changes for Equity Derivatives (48/21)

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB) has decided to implement the following changes of the transaction fees for equity derivatives as of May 3, 2021. The fee changes will be applicable to Market Maker accounts, House accounts, and client accounts, respectively. Stock options: Implementation of a volume discount and removal of the maximum fee per transaction From May 3, 2021, for Danish, Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish stock options, a volume discount for individual transactions will be implemented. The volume discount will apply to transactions exceeding 1,500 contracts, whereby fixed fees per contract will apply to contracts exceeding that threshold. For transactions exceeding 10,000 and 30,000 contracts, lower fixed fees will apply to the contracts exceeding the respective thresholds. In conjunction with the introduction of the volume discount, the maximum fee per transaction will be removed. Index options (OMXS30): Changed volume threshold for the maximum fee per transaction From May 3, 2021, transaction fees will be capped at 10,000 contracts per transaction. Please find draft fee lists attached to this Notice. The new fee configuration will be available in member test environment EXT1 from April 8, 2021. For further information please contact your Nasdaq representative. For contact details, please visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/stock-options-on-the-nordic-markets. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=849921