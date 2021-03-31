In FY20, Piteco SpA generated good revenue and EBITDA growth of 5%. The resilience of the business model is clear, with 64% of revenues originating from recurring fees. Group revenues were up 3% and EBITDA margin remained above 40% despite the coronavirus pandemic. Juniper and Myrios witnessed a slowdown in orders, as expected, and concentrated their efforts on developing innovative solutions, which will help to accelerate growth as the market recovers. The RAD acquisition, initially announced in October, provides a further platform for growth of the business. At 12.8x FY21 EV/EBITDA, Piteco continues to trade at a discount to its international software peers.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...