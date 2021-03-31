In the context of known production and sales, Q420 financial results were closely in line with our expectations, while results for the full year were characterised by record annual revenues and operating cash flows. In conjunction with virtually extinguished net debt, these caused management to increase Wheaton Precious Metals' (WPM's) declared quarterly dividend by 30% to US$0.13/share per quarter. After the conclusion of a series of new precious metals purchase agreements in the past 12 months (eg Marmato, Cozamin, Santo Domingo), we estimate that gold equivalent production will rise 13.3% in FY21, driving continued increases in earnings and revenues, notwithstanding the recent relative weakness in precious metals prices.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...