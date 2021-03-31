Prima Solutions , a cloud-based software provider for insurance and reinsurance professionals, is launching Prima Selfcare, a new crossfunctional application for its cloud-based software suite that provides life and non-life insurers and reinsurers with a new way of communicating with their customers through a fully configurable portal.

"Every year, we enhance our cloud software suite to help insurers make greater use of their ecosystem, leverage their data, and innovate. Following after Prima Pilot in 2020, Prima Selfcare complements the Prima Solutions cloud software suite. It's an increasingly agile and modular suite designed specifically for the insurance world," says Hugues Delannoy , President of Prima Solutions.

Prima Selfcare creates an improved policyholder experience and boosts satisfaction, offering personalized service everywhere and anytime. Individual and Enterprise customers enjoy easy access to an interface that provides a comprehensive view of their contractual situation to date. Prima Selfcare offers consulting and summary tools, along with all the functions that Enterprise customers need to manage their quotes and contracts, their insured fleet, and their contribution installments.

Insurers provide a mobile interface developed using the latest technologies, which integrates in-depth UX research and inherits the fields and rules of the Prima Solutions cloud management platforms. Insurers also have access to a range of tools for customizing the graphical interface to fit their brand.

This new software features all the cloud services of Prima Solutions platforms, with regular updates, high availability, end-to-end support, security, and compliance (including GDPR).

Source: https://www.prima-solutions.com/en/news/prima-solutions-launches-prima-selfcare-the-latest-addition-to-its-cloud-based-software-suite-for-the-insurance-sector/