ADOMANI, Inc.: Envirotech Vehicles Delivers Class 4 Electric Box Truck to Pittsburg, CA School District

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), DBA Envirotech Vehicles, a provider of new purpose-built electric vehicles, is pleased to announce that it has delivered an upgraded Class 4 all-electric box truck to the Child Nutrition Services Department of the Pittsburg Unified School District (USD) in Contra Costa County, California. The company previously announced the order of this Class 4 electric truck, which replaces a diesel truck that the Child Nutrition Services Department was using to deliver food to schools in the Pittsburg USD.

"We are pleased to deliver this zero-emission electric truck to Pittsburg USD in time to meet their grant funding deadline and to record this sale within just two weeks of the completion of our merger. We have worked with the Pittsburg USD for years and look forward to expanding our relationship to help them as they focus on creating a healthier environment for their drivers and service personnel, who've contended with the toxic pollutants and poor air quality related to riding in and maintaining diesel-powered vehicles," said Phillip Oldridge, Envirotech Vehicles' Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Oldridge continued, "We are intent on assisting school districts throughout California reach the full financial and health benefits represented by all-electric vehicle ownership in their white fleets by providing and helping them transition to Envirotech's commercial EV truck and van products. We encourage other districts to follow Pittsburg USD's lead and take advantage of the cooperative bid that Pittsburg has with our licensed California dealer, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Envirotech Vehicles, an opportunity that is available to more than 1,000 California schools, as well as to community colleges, municipalities and other government entities. Through the cooperative bid, districts as well as standalone schools can avoid going out to bid individually, streamlining their process significantly," Oldridge concluded.

About Envirotech Vehicles

ADOMANI, Inc. (DBA Envirotech Vehicles) is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and help fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by ADOMANI Inc. (DBA Envirotech Vehicles) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed" and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, ADOMANI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

