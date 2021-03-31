Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2021) - Eco Depot Inc. (OTC Pink: ECDP), a Nevada company, updating shareholders and market stakeholders of recent activities and their impact on the company. This Q1 2021 market update is communicated in the spirit of transparency and gratitude to Eco Depot, Inc. stakeholders.

The Company is pleased to announce in the first quarter of 2021, Bronya Canada Group facilitated and received US $1 Million in financing to launch its Bronya Climate Shield products in North America.

The Company's wholly owned subsidiary Bronya Canada Group, Inc. is currently adapting its product to be more consumer friendly in the North America market. This includes minor changes in the product to allow easy flow, similar to paint, while keeping the thermal barrier of the product intact, which has been submitted for laboratory testing with certified laboratories in North America. The company is confident in the anticipated improvements to its product and their impact in market appreciation.

Bronya Canada Group is in the process of finalizing standardized qualifications through laboratory testing at ASTM, CSA, Underwriters Laboratory and Military Standard "MIL-SPEC" to meet testing used to achieve standardization objectives by the U.S. Department of Defense with NTS Laboratory. These results will be published promptly, upon availability.

To distribute more efficiently, Bronya Canada Group has leased properties in Montreal and Toronto, with additional micromanufacturing and distribution facilities planned in the USA for its product launch in North America.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions regarding social distancing, Bronya Canada Group has delayed its retail big box store launch in the first quarter of 2021, until restrictions are lifted on a regional basis. However, due to product demand, the Company will open online stores with Amazon and Shopify, and with third-party fulfillment centers in North America and Europe, in Q2 of 2021, to service its retail clients.

The company has also proceeded to commence additional testing for its consumer-friendly version in accordance with the European Commission, Joint Research Center, Institute for Environment and Sustainability, to establish Tradable Certificates for Energy Savings, known as (White Certificates). Market-based Instruments (MBI's) aim to bring sustainability to the energy sector from renewable energy sources and cut harmful emissions, widely known as tradable CO2 allowances. These results will be published shortly, as well.

The UN , governments, International Energy Agency are calling for corporate support to meet clean energy 2030 SDG initiatives. Bronya Climate Shield instantly delivers up to 40% efficiency in energy consumption and flow, industrially, commercially, and domestically, minimizing global carbon production by reducing energy consumption, via simple, affordable application. Bronya Climate Shield incentivizes corporate support in 2030 SDG initiatives by lowering overall production costs, improving working conditions for workers, improving equipment functionality and safety. Empowering organizations to meet global and national energy consumption goals requires recognized benefit to their health and success.

About Bronya Climate Shield products:

Bronya Classic: Bronya Classic is our baseline thermal formulation, designed for a wide range of applications. It has strong adhesion to wood, concrete, metals, and other construction materials. Our primary objective when developing Bronya Classic was to create a temperature-resistant, weather-protective, and rust-inhibiting coating that is durable enough to withstand extreme conditions. Bronya Classic is extremely insulating and, when applied sufficiently, can reduce energy costs inside of most structures by up to 40%.

Bronya Facade: Bronya Facade is our toughest formulation. It is uniquely developed for the thermal insulation of vertical surfaces. A single 1mm coat applied on the interior and exterior of a wall forms a single, joint-less surface, which helps maintain and insulate the interior climate. Bronya Facade reflects up to 80% of the visible solar and infra-red radiation spectrum. It significantly reduces indoor heat in the summertime, resulting in lower air conditioning expenditures. In cold climates, it can reduce heating costs by up to 40%. It is like the classic, but more effective for exterior use.

Ensures thermal insulation of both interior and exterior walls.

Does not increase the structural load.

Significantly reduces energy consumption.

Reduces material expenses and labor costs.

Uses significantly less space than standard insulation.

It can be applied to brick, concrete, wood, vinyl, and metal walls.

Bronya Aquablock: Bronya Aquablock is uniquely formulated to prevent water damage. It can be applied to roofing, foundations, bathroom floors, electrical cables, and more. The surface of Bronya AquaBlock has no seams, which prevents any water from escaping or leaking. Due to its high adhesion, it is not affected by sunlight, humidity, or temperature changes. It is easy to apply by brush, roller, or spray gun. After curing, Bronya AquaBlock turns into a strong and durable coating that is not degraded by atmospheric or other environmental conditions. It is durable, extremely elastic, and maintains its characteristics in the most extreme conditions.

The fireproof version is available.

Elasticity reaches 220%.

Bronya Fire Retardant: Bronya Fire Retardant can be found in various ratings of R45, R60, R90, R120. It is used to improve the fire safety of enclosing structures. Bronya Fire Retardant: · Thin application to paper, wood, metal, and plastic will result in a very effective fire protective coating. · Surface maintains the same physical and mechanical characteristics as was prior to application.

Liquid Coated Thermal Insulation Material (LCTIM) does not impair its thermo-physical properties and allows the product to maintain its fire-retardant rating.

Unlike its rivals, Bronya Fire Retardant can be colored. This has no impact on its efficacy.

More cost-effective than the competition.

Easy application for reduced labor costs.

A single coat (without additional life-prolonging layers) is designed to maintain protection inside buildings up to 30 years.

ABOUT ECO DEPOT

Eco Depot, Inc. acquires, manages, and develops eco-friendly real estate assets and consumer brand products. Their focus is to provide investments, funding, and support for acquisitions, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and green companies dedicated to protecting the environment. Eco Depot is a development stage distributor of eco-friendly consumer brand products and is publicly traded Over the Counter at OTCMKTS: ECDP.

ABOUT BRONYA CANADA GROUP

Bronya Coatings Group, Inc. ("the Company") is based in Montreal and intends to commercialize a Multi-Purpose liquid thermal insulation paint Bronya Climate Shield product line in North America. The Company's mission is to establish third-party production facilities globally to reduce the costs associated with the business' supply chain. The Company also has established relationships with major home improvement stores on a worldwide basis.

ABOUT BRONYA CLIMATE SHIELD

Bronya Climate Shield increases energy efficiency, energy savings, and reduces carbon emissions through energy conservation. Product website: www.bronyaclimateshield.com

CONTACT:

Eco-Depot Inc

2300 West Sahara Avenue

Suite 800

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Website: ecdp.co

Tel: 1 (800) 323-7006

Info@ecdp.co

WEBSITE: www.ecdp.co

info@ecdp.co

PRODUCT INQUIRIES:

+1-(844)-427-6692

info@bronyaclimateshield.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79020