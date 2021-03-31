Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2021) - Prophesee today announced the release of OpenEB, a set of key open-source software modules and a set of new Event-Based Machine Learning solutions that are aimed at optimizing ML training and inference for event-based applications, including optical flow and object detection. In addition, the company is offering the industry's largest HD Event-Based dataset to developers as a free download.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Prophesee is offering an expanded set of open source resources to help developers adopt event-based Vision into their machine vision systems, as well as the industry's largest dataset for event-based vision and advanced machine learning solutions

Event-based vision is a highly efficient and high performing machine vision approach that is based on neuromorphic computing techniques and is the foundation of Prophesee's breakthrough Metavision® sensor solution

The Metavision Intelligence Suite offers tools and resources that include use-case specific application modules that developers can use to build customized camera systems for industrial applications





Click image above to view full announcement.

About Prophesee



Prophesee is the inventor of the world's most advanced neuromorphic vision systems.



The company developed a breakthrough Event-Based Vision approach to machine vision. This new vision category allows for significant reductions of power, latency and data processing requirements to reveal what was invisible to traditional frame-based sensors until now.

Prophesee's patented Metavision® sensors and algorithms mimic how the human eye and brain work to dramatically improve efficiency in areas such as autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, IoT, security and surveillance, and AR/VR.



Prophesee is based in Paris, with local offices in Grenoble, Shanghai, Tokyo and Silicon Valley. The company is driven by a team of more than 100 visionary engineers, holds more than 50 international patents and is backed by leading international investors including Sony, iBionext, 360 Capital Partners, Intel Capital, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, Supernova Invest, and European Investment Bank.

Contacts:

Mike Sottak

+1 650 248 9597

mike@wiredislandpr.com

Prophesee - Global Contact

press@prophesee.ai

Source: PROPHESEE

Distributed by: Reportable, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79036