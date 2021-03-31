General public invited to join thought leaders in psychiatry, business, neurobiology May 20-21 for virtual conversations on connections that transcend and transform

Researchers, clinicians and other thought leaders in psychiatry, business, neurobiology and more, including Daniel Siegel, M.D., clinical professor of psychiatry at the UCLA School of Medicine and founding co-director of the Mindful Awareness Research Center at UCLA, will gather virtually May 20-21 to engage in a compelling conversation of "Consciousness of Connection Awakening from Despair to Awe" at the 2021 International Forum on Consciousness.

"Consciousness of Connection Awakening from Despair to Awe" is the theme of the 2021 International Forum on Consciousness to be held virtually May 20-21.

This year's forum explores methods to cultivate connection and support mutual flourishing. Presenters will examine the kinds of connections that transcend individual selves and reach an inner desire to be part of an interconnected world, specifically examining connection across the primary aspects of life:

Self, and the many selves in our neural networks

and the many selves in our neural networks Others, and the multiple communities we intersect

and the multiple communities we intersect Nature, and the breadth of life around us

Experienced professionals, along with interested general public, are invited to join this journey to broaden curiosity and appreciate the energy that can only emerge with connection. Attendees will have opportunities to ask questions during live question and answer periods following presentations and panel discussions.

Details Registration

What: 2021 International Forum on Consciousness: "Consciousness of Connection Awakening from Despair to Awe"

2021 International Forum on Consciousness: "Consciousness of Connection Awakening from Despair to Awe" When: May 20-21, 2021; event schedule

May 20-21, 2021; event schedule Where: Hosted virtually online; link will be shared one week before event

Hosted virtually online; link will be shared one week before event Who: Open to the general public

Open to the general public Registration: $150; Click here to register. (Scholarships are available.)

Find more information at www.btci.org/forum

The International Forum on Consciousness is an annual event dedicated to information-sharing and discussion regarding important-and often challenging-topics related to the exploration of consciousness. It is co-hosted by the BioPharmaceutical Technology Center Institute (BTC Institute) and Promega Corporation. Find abstracts and videos of previous Forums here.

2021 Presenters:

Heather Berlin, DPhil, MPH, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY

Michael J. Gelb, Author, Motivational Speaker, Consultant, Juggler; Sleepy Hollow, NY

Rachelle C. Sampson, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Business and Public Policy, Smith School of Business, University of Maryland, College Park, MD; Senior Policy Scholar, Center for Business and Public Policy, Georgetown University, Washington DC

Kim Samuel, Founder Fierce Believer in the Right to Belong, Samuel Centre for Social Connectedness, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Daniel Siegel, M.D., Founding Co-Director, Mindful Awareness Research Center (MARC); Clinical Professor of Psychiatry; Editor-in-Chief, Norton Professional Series in Interpersonal Neurobiology; Co-Investigator, UCLA Center for Culture, Brain Development, UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA

Rosalind Watts, Ph.D., Clinical Director, The Synthesis Institute, Zandvoort, North Holland

Andreas Weber, Ph.D., Writer and Independent Scholar, Berlin, Germany

